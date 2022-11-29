The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday, said that Nigerians, especially the political class are the most litigious people on earth, putting unprecedented pressure on the Judiciary.

Justice Ariwoola canvassed the need for Nigerian public to be told to do less litigation and embrace more of alternativedisputeresolution to free the courts of unnecessary over-stretching of hu- Nigerians most litigious people on earth –CJN man and material resources.

Speaking against the incessant rush to court after every little disagreement, the CJN explained that Nigeria has various alternative dispute resolution mechanisms across the country that can conveniently be leveraged on, with a view to freeing the courts of incessant case overload.

“In every little disagreement we rush to court; and in every lost case we rush to appeal, even up to the Supreme Court, no matter how little the issue might be. That has obviously accounted for the several appeals pending in Supreme Court.

“Though we receive scathing criticisms from members of the public over our over-blotted docket, we are neither in any position to regulate case inflow to the court nor the supernatural powers to attend to all in onefell- swoop.”

The CJN spoke at a special court session to mark the 2022/2023 legal year of the Apex Court and the inauguration of the 62 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria SANS.

The CJN explained that during the 2021/2022 legal year alone the Supreme Court entertained a total number of 1,764 cases, comprising motions and appeals. Of the figure, he said the justices of the Court heard 816 civil, 370 criminal and 16 political matters, making a total of 1,202 motions.

Ariwoola noted: “Available facts on judicial activities in various jurisdictions across the globe still emphatically confirmed that the Supreme Court of Nigeria remains the busiest and most hardworking Supreme Court in the world.

“It is on record that we work from Monday to Friday every week. We conduct sittings on daily basis. It is only on Wednesdays we do chamber sitting to consider non-contentious matters. On Fridays, we deliver judgments and rulings. “The Nigerian Judiciary, to a very large extent, is independent in conducting its affairs and taking decisions on matters before it without any extraneous influence.

At the Supreme Court, without mincing words, we are completely independent in the way and manner we conduct our affairs, especially in our judgments. “Nevertheless, I will make it clear to whoever that cares to listen that when the Nigerian judiciary is assessed from the financial aspect, we are yet to be free or truly independent. “This is a clarion call to the other two arms of government to make the funding of the judiciary a major priority,” he added.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) assured the judiciary that better days are ahead for the third arm of government and the overall administration of justice in our country.

The minister expressed optimism that the recent approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari, in addition to increase in the salaries and allowances of our judicial officers, but also for conditions for their health, well-being and professional development will usher in a new lease of life and impetus for the judiciary to operate maximally in a more beneficial and rewarding environment.

He commended the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC), under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, for striving to sustain high standard in the profession by meticulously sieving through multiple applications to arrive at the 62 recipients.

Malami expressed delight at the increasing number of career civil servants who are making the final list of Senior Advocates of Nigeria annually, which he described as a pointer to a rebirth of quality advocacy at the official bar.

“We cannot bemoan dearth of competent advocacy in the public service without taking positive steps to chart a way forward on capacity building and provision of equal opportunities forourStateCounselorLegal Officers,” he said.

