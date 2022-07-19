Nigerians mourn as Sola Onayiga, Ada Ameh pass away

Like a pall of gloom, a dark cloud was cast in the entertainment industry in Nigeria as two of its leading stage and screen artistes Sola Onayiga and Ada Ameh passed away yesterday. Onayiga, a quintessential thespian, popularly known as “Ireti, Kitchen Practical” for her role in the television drama series, Fuji House of Commotion, had been bedridden but she died on Monday morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where she was admitted. The celebrated actress, who was also a dancer, had featured in dozens of stage and screen productions, including as “Iya Odosu” in Fred Agbeyegbe’s ‘The King Must Dance Naked’ and “Ireti” ‘Checkmate’/’Fuji House Of Commotion’, as well as radio drama productions. Nollywood star Ameh, famous for her comic characters, especially in the series ‘The Johnsons’, died in Warri around 11 pm on Sunday at the age of 48. She was said to have been a guest of an oil company when she suddenly collapsed. It was learnt that she was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but she died before they arrived at the facility. The news of their passing on has thrown the entertainment industry into mourning, as many theatre practitioners have continued to pay glowing tributes to them. Veteran actor Edmond Enaible, popularly known as Teacher Chike, described Sola Onayiga as a quintessential artiste who found joy in performance; whether on stage or in front of a camera. “Hmmmm…. Aunty Sola has gone home to rest. Finally. She lived life. She surprised many with her love for life. Sola was the quintessential artiste who found joy in performance; whether on stage or in front of a camera. Never satisfied with one role interpretation, Sola pushed the limits to BE the role she plays. “That is why she has so many aliases including “Iya Odosu” (from “The King Must Dance Naked”) and “Ireti” (“Checkmate”/”Fuji House Of Commotion”). The crowning glory of her professional height is the many awards Sola received as an actress and dance artistes with the NANTAP Fellowship of Theatre Arts, being the ‘Baba’ of them all. “May God grant Kanmi Oniyiga, her devoted and loving husband, who stood astutely by her, the fortitude to bear this sad loss. Condolences to the NANTAP family. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” he said. Also, notable director and writer, Austin Awulonu, described Onayiga as a disciplined thespian, a professional to the core. He said: “It is a sad sad day for the entertainment industry in Nigeria.” Nollywood actors Segun Arinze and Fred Amata paid tribute to Ada Ameh. The actors in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described Ameh’s death as a huge loss to the entertainment industry. They described her as a fantastic actress. Arinze, who is the President of the Association of Voice Over Artiste (AVOA), said the deceased was a loving actress who would be sorely missed by her fans and colleagues.

