Nigerians must ascertain Buhari’s fitness to rule –Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu is a Nigerian social-political activist, who came to prominence following her role in speaking up for the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in 2014. She was the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girl (BBOG) campaign that tirelessly held protests demanding the rescue of the 276 schoolgirls kidnapped by terrorists in Chibok. In the recent protests to end police brutality across the country, Yesufu remained a constant reminder that genuine change is possible. Her courage is unprecedented. Often maligned for her stance on national issues in Nigeria by pro-government voices, she is not a run-off-the-mill activist. She spoke to ISIOMA MADIKE over the telephone on issues bothering on security, politics and education. Excerpts…

What are your thoughts on the importance of Niger Republic to the Nigerian government?

When last did Nigerian journalists sit down with Mr. President to find out what is going on? It is a duty for him to speak for us and the journalists are supposed to be the voices of the people. At this moment I can’t even answer that question because I really don’t know, it is President Muhammadu Buhari that we need to ask that question and it is very important that the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) makes a demand to sit down with the president and actually interview him. This is because that is the demand that needs to be made. Why is the president not speaking to journalists? Why is there no outrage? I can’t deputise for him. Journalists are asking citizens’ questions they should be asking the government, those in charge, especially the president, who hasn’t spoken for many years now. When you talk about a real interview, sitting down and talking, I can’t remember the last time the president did that. So, those are the things that should really be of concern and at this moment where is the NUJ? Where are all the bodies that make up journalists, where are they? Why have their voices not been heard? Our country has been run underground and yet the fourth estate is nowhere to be found.

Do you subscribe to the argument that Buhari should undergo medical assessment to ascertain his mental fitness for the demanding job of president?

The most important thing that needs to be checked is the mental capacity of the president. Is the president suffering from Alzheimer? That is a disease that people get and forget things easily, they don’t know where they keep things, is that what the president is suffering from? We need to check his capacity to be sure that he is able to carry on as president otherwise the doctrine of necessity should be activated without further delay. That will force him to resign. We cannot have someone who is in a vegetative state handling the country and the country is going aground and we think it will be moving on. But, we need to be able to assess that the president is mentally fit, and have the mental capacity to keep being president otherwise, he needs to step aside.

Are you disturbed about the happenings in Katsina State, and the fact that Mr. President is supposed to be in his own state, but chose to send delegates to the trouble spot. Does that speak well of a president of a country like Nigeria?

It doesn’t speak well of any human being, talk less of someone who is a president of a country. It is really pathetic what has been going on in our country, but most annoying that the citizens enabled Buhari. He has shown his insensitivity even before he was elected in 2015. He has shown his incapacity to show care for the plight of the people. I remember in 2014, 2015, I was talking about the fact that killings were happening, the then president Goodluck Jonathan wasn’t speaking, Buhari as the presidential candidate wasn’t also speaking. Even when he got to the position, in the early days of the killings, he didn’t do anything. At that time, he would prefer going somewhere else. There are so many scenarios where the president has shown his indifference; he has never been both ered that the citizens are being killed and yet he was rewarded again in 2019. So, what were the citizens expecting, that because they rewarded him, he is going to come up all of a sudden and begin to act right the way a leader should act? They enabled him. For me I am not surprised that the president is actually in Katsina State and has not gone to see the parents of those adopted, rather he went to be checking his cows. I am aware that that is the person we have as president. It’s time for the North to act if the pain they are going through is worth having one of them as a president.

Is it not also disturbing that the police allegedly used teargas to disperse people whose children were taken away by force?

It is not only disturbing, it is abominable; it is heartless, it is callous, it is irresponsible, it is pathetic and the Nigeria Police Force, as always should be ashamed of itself. It should be ashamed of being used all the time. It should be ashamed of being loyal to party people and government instead of the citizenry. I know that it is allegiance to Nigeria and Nigerians and it is there to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Parents whose children have been kidnapped, they are angry. Even the hypocritical governor who we saw crying when he heard the news, also watched while they were teargasing the parents; it says a lot about the kind of people that we put in political offices. I think it’s time Nigerians are mindful of those they vote into political offices. It is a shame that we voted for people and parties that don’t care about us even when we are being killed and never say anything about it.

Does that suggest that the police never learnt anything from the #EndSARS protest?

They have not learnt anything; they are still continuing with their highhandedness. If they have learnt anything, they wouldn’t have teargased the Kankara parents, who were crying and asking legitimate questions about their kidnapped children. I am, indeed, ashamed of the Nigerian police.

How do you react to suggestions by many who believe the honourable thing left for the service chiefs is to resign if the president can’t sack them as a way out of this insecurity quagmire? Is there honour in Nigeria? Do people do things based on honour?

So, asking them to do the honourable thing is not possible in this clime. The only thing is for the National Assembly to impeach Mr. President. It is that simple because he has failed as the president and since he cannot resign, the National Assembly should do the needful. The bulk stops on his table. Part of why we voted for him is to safeguard us, but it’s obvious he can’t do that.

2023 is fast approaching, what will you advise the youth of this country to do in terms of picking their leaders in that election year?

For 2023, everybody should not just choose, people should get involved in politics, it is either you are running for office or you are part of a campaign team or you are helping people who are about to get into office or you are enlightening people. We can no longer stay away from politics. The saying that politics is dirty or people don’t want to do politics and all of that, it has to end because no matter what you are doing, the government will affect your life. No matter the advocacy you are doing, the people that you put in power will run the government and keep bringing more terrible things that will force us to always fight and agitate for one thing or the other. It is very important for everyone in 2023 to be involved. People should get involved by first getting their PVCs. This is not the time to stay aside and look for money. We should all donate and put our money where our votes are. Vote for people who are credible, people with character, competence and have the capacity, that are patriotic, that have innovative minds and have shown leadership qualities. Talk to people; e n l i g h t e n people about what is going on. We need to donate to their campaign, any amount. Donate to peop l e that you believe because we need the right people in power for us to get a good nation.

Do you see the youth being able to coordinate and support whoever they believe can fix the polity?

Absolutely, what we never thought the youth were going to do, we saw them doing it with the #EndSARS protest. So, it is in their interest to be mindful of what is happening in Nigeria. They are the ones that will live the longest in this mess that has been created by the older generation and it is time for them to get that power, to know we need to donate to people with capacity. When elections come you don’t expect who is running for office to be the one bringing money to do things.

It is we that need to donate otherwise people who have looted this country before, who destroyed this country will bring in money again. They will use it to weaponise, impoverish the masses and get themselves into power.

One of the things we need to understand is to let people know how the government affects their lives. So, it is important to create awareness for people to be mindful of what is happening, let them know that they deserve to be different and it is not by recycling old politicians. Nigerians need new leaders who are ready to sacrifice for Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government seem to be in alliance to keep students perpetually at home. How would you react to this?

The way we get out from this is for the students association to come together and put their heads together. Unfortunately, they are busy being politicized, they don’t know the power they have. How can universities be closed for almost a year and students are sitting down at home and they are feeling cool about it? Who are they waiting to fight for them? They should come out and fight. For some officials of the Nigerian government, most of their children are abroad, others in private universities here in the country.

ASUU has somewhat turned to Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT). When NUT used to protest, they did that on end, and some of us shouted that if care is not taken, in no time, ASUU will be like NUT; that has now happened. The private universities have been going on, many people have their children abroad and those universities are going on well.

The people, who are in power and who make policies, none of their children are affected by the ASUU strike. So, nobody cares to really ensure that anything is being done unlike before where most people’s children were in public university. During our time, their children were basically in public universities, so they had incentives to ensure that students remained in school to study. If care is not taken, in the next few years, the only organisations that will be employing people from public schools will be the government because the private sector will not even accept their certificates any longer because they know there is nothing in it.

Unfortunately, Nigerians are sitting, waiting and praying to God to come and solve their problem instead of holding their government accountable. Until people decide to make it an issue, the government won’t be bothered.

