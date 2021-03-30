News

Nigerians must be born again for national cohesion – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said that for Nigeria to come out of its present parlous state; the citizenry must be ‘born again’ and do things the way they should be done, to ensure that the country works again.

 

The governor said as far as national integration was concerned, Nigerians must become born again by turning over a new leaf and doing away with the negative tendencies that had beclouded today’s sense of reasoning.

Ganduje made this comment during his welcome address at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Kano, as part of the national leader of the APC’s 69th birthday celebration.

 

The colloquium, organised to mark the 69th birthday anniversary of Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was with the theme; “Our common bond, Our common wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity.”

Governor Ganduje admitted that the level of cohesion in Nigeria was currently at a very low point, adding that if nothing was done to change the narrative; the divisive variables would pull the country down.

 

“As far as the issue of national integration is concerned, all Nigerians must be born again,” he said. Governor Ganduje added that this was the first time the colloquium was being held outside Lagos and Abuja, since it began.

