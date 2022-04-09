Nigerians must be involved in fight against insecurity –Hon. Tobun

The member representing Epe State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun in this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, speaks on a wide range of issues. Worried by the growing state of insecurity in the country, he urged Nigerians to join the fight saying the government alone can’t win the war. Tobun insisted that National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will resolve all the problems plaguing the country if elected as president in 2023. Excerpts…

Nigeria is a secular nation, but several Nigerians, who are Christians and Muslims believe so much in fasting, what is the significance of fasting?

Fasting has so many advantages, it has social, spiritual, and moral advantages. Prophet Mohammed (SAW) told Muslims to fast so that they will feel what the poor who don’t have food feel. That is the social advantage. When you abstain from food though you have money, it is moral as you will know what the poor feel. When you don’t eat for a whole day you will feel the pain of those who don’t have money. So if you have the opportunity, you will help the poor. On the spiritual aspect, it makes you to be closer to God. When you abstain from eating and you wake up in the midnight to pray, you don’t drink alcohol, you don’t have sex with anyone apart from your wife, you don’t womanise or engage in any criminal activity, then it it spiritual. It has medical implication too because fasting will clean your system and the detoxicant in your system will go because we eat carelessly, drink carelessly, and we eat a lot of junks, when we are not fasting. But when you eat less it will clean your system and regulate it to normal, this is medical. Your bowel will be empty and your kidney will have lesser work to do to process your food. It is unlike when you overburden the body and the system. If you don’t do immoral act for 30 days why can’t you do that forever. Some people have done this and they have stopped their immoral acts due to what they due while fasting.

How does this transform to development because in some parts of the world, they don’t fast the way we do and they are honest and they develop, it’s like we are spiritual, but not honest?

It’s because of our nature, the bane of our problem is military interegnum. The military, by their training, are dictatorial. They have militarised us.

…But we have had civilian government for over 20 years Out of the 21 years of civilian rule, we have had military generals ruling us for about 16 years. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was a military man and he ruled for eight years, while President Muhammadu Buhari has been there for about seven years now, he was also an army general.

…But President Buhari is a member of your party, the APC Forget about that.

Don’t misunderstand me, we are talking about orientation. What makes democracy is the rule of law and who violates the rule of law with impunity, it is the military; a military man is a military man. We are even talking of generals, who were heads of state in the past, has that changed their orientation.

Will you say the bandits have overwhelmed the APC government?

They have not overwhelmed our government despite what the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye said, of course, he is a man of God to some people. On the issues he raised, how many pastors ride jets in the United States of America (USA) or United Kingdom? We have more churches in Nigeria than schools and a lot of people are paying tithes to them.

Sir, we have insecurity everywhere; the road, rail and air are not safe, what do we do?

I want to tell you that criminality will reduce in this holy month of Ramadan. It is now the duty of everybody, not just the government, to ensure that we have security. These criminals live among us. Are they not the people aiding and abetting them? Don’t they have people who do charms for them, pastors who pray for them, alfas who pray for them, don’t they have parents, children and wives, brothers, sisters and neighbours, don’t they know they are criminals? In advanced world that you talk of, even when old people see criminals they call the authority to come and arrest them. So we have been militarised, it is an offshoot of the military. Some of us cannot carry gun, someone who has not been trained to carry gun, will he carry gun? I don’t want to talk much on the issue of security.

Do you see your party picking Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate?

The only person that can help this country is Bola Tinubu. I am not part of the leaders of the party so I cannot say much about that. But like I said on the floor of the House, I said that Nigerians across the various divides; religious, ethnic and others should unanimously decide to vote Tinubu as our next president to lead to the Promised Land. Four years is just around the corner, Buhari has been there for seven years, and it would soon be eight years. If they had allowed the late Chief M.K.O Abiola to rule then may be he would have solved most of our problems. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our man that we feel has the intellect, economic capability, the will, he is a democrat that will respect the rule of law and he will do what he ought to do as a leader to move this country forward. He has done it before in Lagos State, when waste was taking over the state, he solved the problem, when we had medical issues, he created LASAMBUS, he created LASTMA to handle traffic issue, and he created Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) to handle environmental problems. When people were stealing money in the civil service, he created “Oracle” for central payment system, when the salaries of teachers were not being paid by the council chairmen, he created central pay system for them, he provided free legal services for those who do not have money to defend themselves in court and created Office of Public Defenders (OPD) as well as Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to move people enmasse. What other governors that came after him in the state started doing were his blueprint, so he has a blueprint for the country. If not for those cabal, with Erron we would have had stable power supply in Lagos.

