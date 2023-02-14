Nigerians must be on the alert to protect democracy, says Rescue Nigeria

The Initiative for Good and Informed Citizenship, conveners of Rescue Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to defend democracy, saying nothing must stop the peaceful conduct of the February 25 – March 11 general election. In a statement by Biodun Durojaiye and Tunde Odediran, the organisation warned that lessons must be learnt from history, saying the situation in Nigeria is increasingly similar to the June 12, 1993 election when the Ibrahim Babangida government stopped the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola from becoming president after winning the presidential poll.

The group said: “We are worried that as the election gets closer, ordinary Nigerians are faced with conditions created by the government that could disenfranchise them. We are worried about the increases in the price of petroleum, leading to decreased citizen mobility. We are worried about the limitations on the currency causing widespread disruption to normal life. And we are worried that these and other factors taken together could affect the ability of Nigerians to vote for candidates of their choice. If these conditions persist, the elections may not be free and fair.

“The failure to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria from making life too difficult for the common man, the scarcity of petroleum, the unease everywhere and the over-heating of the polity are occurring at the wrong time. President Muhammadu Buhari is ultimately responsible for conditions that erode confidence in the outcome of this election.”

