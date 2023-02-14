News

Nigerians must be on the alert to protect democracy, says Rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Initiative for Good and Informed Citizenship, conveners of Rescue Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to defend democracy, saying nothing must stop the peaceful conduct of the February 25 – March 11 general election. In a statement by Biodun Durojaiye and Tunde Odediran, the organisation warned that lessons must be learnt from history, saying the situation in Nigeria is increasingly similar to the June 12, 1993 election when the Ibrahim Babangida government stopped the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola from becoming president after winning the presidential poll.

The group said: “We are worried that as the election gets closer, ordinary Nigerians are faced with conditions created by the government that could disenfranchise them. We are worried about the increases in the price of petroleum, leading to decreased citizen mobility. We are worried about the limitations on the currency causing widespread disruption to normal life. And we are worried that these and other factors taken together could affect the ability of Nigerians to vote for candidates of their choice. If these conditions persist, the elections may not be free and fair.

“The failure to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria from making life too difficult for the common man, the scarcity of petroleum, the unease everywhere and the over-heating of the polity are occurring at the wrong time. President Muhammadu Buhari is ultimately responsible for conditions that erode confidence in the outcome of this election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N17.5bn allegation: Post flood committee denies NGO’s claim against Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Bayelsa State postflood management committee yesterday clarified that there was no truth in the allegation by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that a former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson,diverted the sum of N17.5 billion flood fund during his tenure. This was as Dickson demanded an unreserved apology from the NGO, the Human and Environmental […]
News

Anambra pastor arrested for raping minor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The police in Anambra State have arrested a self-style 34-yearold pastor, Chukwudi Chukwumezie, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in Iyaba Egbema Ozubulu in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state. The suspect said to be a pastor with Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, was allegedly arrested about a year ago for […]
News

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Traditionalists flay marginalisation of worshippers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the controversies over the Muslim- Muslim ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional worshippers under the Isese religion has condemned the marginalization of her worshippers in the country. The group in a statement signed on its behalf by Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland and Chairman of Araba and Oluwo in Oyo State, Chief Ifalere […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica