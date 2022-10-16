Nigerians must dismantle vote-buying in 2023 polls –Victor Oye

Chief Victor Oye is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He speaks with PHILIP NYAM on the party’s chances and preparedness toward the 2023 general elections and other national issues

The campaign for the 2023 general elections has commenced and the major political parties: The All Progressives Congress, (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party are all over the place. The PDP launched its campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom this week but it seems APGA is silent. What is happening?

Who says APGA is silent? People are hyping but in APGA we do not hype. We are pragmatic and realistic people. What you see happening in the political scene is mere hyping. As a politician, I have seen it all because it is not the hood that makes the monk.

APGA remains the third-largest political party in Nigeria. You talk about the Labour Party but the Labour Party does not have any stake. As we speak, it does not exist.

What you see or read on the pages of newspapers and on social media is not politics. But when we get to the grassroots, we will know who is who. APGA remains the best option for every Nigerian because the party was well founded; it is a party that is people-oriented, populist in orientation and focused on what we do. Our party is realistic; we don’t pretend, we don’t cut corners, and we don’t claim what we are not.

By 2023, we will know who is who. You talked about the PDP launching their campaign in Akwa Ibom, that is fine. The APC has postponed its own three or four times. But I want you to know that APGA was the first political party to form its presidential campaign council. We did that two months ago and went into action immediately.

So, I don’t know why people are saying APGA has not constituted a campaign council. By the time we get to the election, we will know who is who. We are strategists and we know how we ply our trade. I can assure you most of the people you are seeing today will fizzle out before the D-day.

There is a contention that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate have taken over the South-East, which is the stronghold of APGA. The party has organised a one-million-man march in Lagos, Jos, Nasarawa and other places…

When you say one million-man march, who took the census?

They just bandied figures. Do you know what one million people mean? It’s a huge number. No stadium in Nigeria has a capacity of up to 100,000. So, we have to be realistic. This is my 41st year in politics but people are busy bandying figures all over the place. When you subject these claims to proper scrutiny, you will discover all the figures are fake.

But I want you to know that no one has taken over from APGA in the South-East, but when we get to the bridge we shall cross it. APGA remains the party to beat in 2023.

Does APGA have governorship, Senate and House of Representatives candidates in all the states?

We have candidates everywhere and APGA was the first political party to offload the list of its candidates to INEC. I have one of the best IT centres in Nigeria. Many political parties are on rented accommodation but APGA has its permanent headquarters on 4,000 square metres of land owned by APGA 100 per cent and no other political party can boast of that in Nigeria.

So, we have an edge in many ways and the only thing we don’t have is money.

And by the way, it is wrong to see APGA as a South Eastern Nigeria-based political party. We won two seats in the Bayelsa House of Assembly; we won one seat in the Taraba House of Assembly and one House of Representatives seat.

We won three House of Representatives seats in Benue; we won a House of Representatives seat in Magama, Rijau in Niger State. We also won four councillorship seats in Niger; we won two councillorship seats in Kaduna; we won 24 out of 30 House of Assembly seats in Anambra and six House of Assembly seats in Imo State

. We won 13 House of Assembly seats in Abia. And someone is saying APGA is an Igbo party? We have officers all over Nigeria; we have national spread. Look at our logo – the cock.

The cock wakes you up from sleep every morning. Does the umbrella wake one from sleep? Does the broom wake you up from sleep? APGA is the only political party that has an animated symbol and we are reading to transform Nigeria. If Nigerians can believe and trust in us, we have the capacity to transform this country. You can see what APGA did in Anambra State under Governor Willie Obiano and what Governor Charles Soludo is doing today.

He has awarded contracts for the construction of 58 roads at a go. The idea is to make Anambra the envy of other states and it is achievable. What we need are leaders with focus; leader that believes in consensus building; a leader that is credible, pragmatic and charismatic.

Before now, APGA had more than one state but now controls only Anambra. Ahead of 2023, what are APGA’s chances? How serious is APGA in the presidential elections?

We have the best presidential candidate- Prof. Peter Umeadi. Our candidate is a former chief judge, a life bencher, and a professor of law. So, what are we talking about? If you talk about experience and education, we have the best material. But some Nigerians believe in other qualities.

The problem is we don’t have money to throw around. In Osun and Ekiti gubernatorial elections, parties bought votes. And this is what we have to deal with in our electoral system. It is a negative phenomenon. We must deal with vote buying and selling. You cannot buy without sellers. Somebody makes an offer and there is a consideration and, in that process, there is an agreement. So, we must fight those who induce voters and the culprits.

Many people have argued that it is the turn of the South, specifically the South East to produce the next president in 2023, and since the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi seems to be popular across the country, parties with candidates from the East should collapse into his campaign and support him. What does that mean?

Does that make sense to you? It is a useless proposal. It does not happen anywhere in the world. There is no art to find a man’s construction in the face. You are telling me about somebody who is not tested, someone we don’t know his mindset and then you ask me to collapse my party into his. Why should I do that? APGA is a registered national political party and we are entitled to vie for various offices as enshrined in the constitution.

We do not owe anybody any apology. If you are saying we should all support one candidate then, there should be only one party. Nigeria is practising a multiparty system- 18 political parties. In fact, there were 91 political parties before they cut it down. To tell me to collapse my party structure into the Labour Party is an insult. The Labour Party that doesn’t have any candidate anywhere in Nigeria?

APGA has a serving governor, 24 members out of 30 in the state assembly in Anambra; seven House of Representatives members and you are telling me to collapse our structure? What guarantee do you have that the Labour Party will win one seat in 2023? Is just like building castles in the air.

Remember, a bird in hand is worth more than two in the bush. APGA is tested and trusted and you are telling me to go and support a party that does not have a sitting governor? It does not make sense. Now, if we should vote for Obi as president, should we also vote for other Labour Party candidates and leave our candidates in other political parties?

Do other people have the same attributes as the so-called presidential candidate that everyone must vote for? And don’t forget that as our faces differ, so are our gifts. God has created us for different purposes and everybody should be allowed to try his luck and work on his destiny. Everything about tomorrow belongs to God. By the time we get to 2023, the will of God will be done and some will be left behind.

Rigging is another problem that we have been grappling with since 1999. But INEC has developed BVAS to curtail this menace. It was used in Ekiti and Osun states and many have applauded it. What is your take on this?

No human endeavour is perfect and BVAS is a machine and is also subject to human manipulation. It is still garbage in and garbage out, but INEC has done a commendable job. I commend their ingenuity and congratulate them and their courage to deploy the machines in those elections. In the Anambra gubernatorial elections of October 2021, BVAS was also deployed and the elections were free and fair and very transparent.

You can imagine what would have happened if BVAS was not used in the Anambra election. But because the was transparent, Andy Ubah went to court but he failed. The election was free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible. It is one of the best elections ever in Nigeria. It happened in Ekiti and Osun. So, it will happen at the national level too.

So, I believe INEC as they have promised us that there will be no election rigging in Nigeria. I assure you there cannot be 100 per cent foolproof but I want INEC to continue to perfect the system so that rigging will be minimal. Election rigging is everywhere in the world and not peculiar to Nigeria.

For some time, APGA was engulfed in a leadership crisis that went up to the Supreme Court and some analysts are of the view that this may affect your electoral fortunes with supporters of your opponent. Jude Okeke prefers to work with other parties. Your question is hypothetical because the person you are talking about does not exist in the eye of the law but the media is giving him life. He is an impostor, a fraudster, I want you to quote me, and the Supreme Court has proved it.

The Supreme Court has said this man was not a party to the suit but he claimed to be one and went ahead to forge the documents of the highest court in the country, the Supreme Court. He should be cooling his heels in prison. We must save this country from characters that have continued to smear our national integrity. Such people should not walk the streets free. Ask anybody if he does have any electoral value.

So, he is the least of our problems. Now that he is out of the way, our people are happier. He just came to create an unnecessary distraction and swindle people and take what is not his. I am a journalist by profession and they say facts are sacred and the media was giving him publicity.

Such a character should be punished according to the law. I have done my part by instituting the matter with the Office of the Inspector General of Police, the Force CID has done their own and found him culpable. What is remaining is to take him to court and what are they waiting for? They must take the man to court and charge him appropriately.

Some stakeholders have expressed fear that insecurity may affect the 2023 elections. What do you think?

That was the same thing they said about the Anambra elections. But I believe nothing will happen. Everything that happens in man’s life is under God’s care. I do not believe in what man can do, I only believe in what God can do.

God is the controller of the universe; the Alpha and Omega. All the people you see today, God can remove them in one minute and restore the dignity of this nation. Yes, there is insecurity but it is not insurmountable. We have a living God to whom everything beneath and above the earth belongs. 2023 is in the bowel of history and posterity will judge what will happen.

Elections will be held and there will be no problem. I know the God I serve is the God of impossibilities- Luke 1: 39; Matt 19: 2. He makes impossibilities possible. So, I don’t work with pessimism; people will vote and the votes will count.

The president that we will have in 2023 will shock everybody. Remember, it is not the tree that is expected to fall in the forest that falls. I have been in politics since 1981 and I have humongous experience, which many people in the political theatre do not have. No insecurity will mar the elections of 2023.

When you say the elections will be peaceful, it means you have confidence in the current administration to bequeath a credible election. Again, the process of constitution amendment is on course and some of the pressing issues are state police, local government autonomy etc. what is the position of APGA?

We support both. Once it is the will of the majority of Nigerians, we will abide by it. I am a democrat and our party is a populist party. We are practising a presidential system of government like the US and when you go to America, they have state police and it makes policing very easy.

But here, the state commissioners of police report to the IGP and security is a very serious matter because it is time-bound. If you waste one minute, everything may go bad. So, they should delegate powers so that the commissioners of police can report to the state governors because the security problem in Benue may not be the same as the one in Anambra or Kano, so it is better to allow the states to handle it their own ways.

So, there is a need for local police, what we call state police. Already, we are having community policing, so let’s have state police. When security is not localised, people take advantage of the situation. For example, if you give the governor of Anambra State the go-ahead for state police, he knows what to do. Local government autonomy is already in the constitution. It is only the will to implement it.

There is a conspiracy that this thing will not work and these men are very powerful and that’s why we have to decentralise our powers. It is a constitutional matter. And that is why some of us are saying we should separate the office of the Attorney General from the Minister of Justice.

There is also a need to merge some of the MDAs because some have overlapping functions. That is what Soludo did as CBN governor, he turned around our financial and banking sectors. His policy of merger and acquisition – consolidation. That’s why I respect Soludo- he has the courage to make decisions.

