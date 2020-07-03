Nigerians must embrace tax regime in post-COVID-19 –Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, yesterday enjoined Nigerians to embrace taxation regime system as the most potent way out of COVID- 19 pandemic. According to him, the only way out of the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the economy was for the citizens to embrace taxation. Speaking at a 2-day Academic Symposium on webinar organized by Centre for Business Taxation, Oxford University, United Kingdom, Olowo expressed fear of survival for developing countries with heavy dependence on oil in the post- COVID era. According to him, oil has never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity, describing the current pandemic as a reality check for the nation in order to position itself for the future.

The Commissioner, who was one of hundreds of world’s acclaimed public finance and tax experts that took part in the online discourse across the globe pointed out that forwardlooking nations of the world had advanced their course beyond dependence on oil. He said: “Nigeria’s current tax to GDP ratio of between 4 to 7 per cent is very far from satisfactory.

This has been an issue for some time but the covid-19 economic crisis provides a renewed opportunity for stakeholders to frontally confront this problem. “We cannot be waiting for oil to develop our country when its volatility is a wellknown problem.

We need to summon the political will to embrace tax. We cannot be doing the same thing and expect different result. “Nigeria is still thinking of how to tax. From discussions at this symposium, it is obvious we are losing billions of dollars to tax manipulation by multinationals and we should look into this urgently.

Like this: Like Loading...