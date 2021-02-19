Nigerians must hold their leaders accountable – Ubani

Mr. Anthony Ubani is the Executive Director of #FixPolitics, a citizens’ movement recently launched to fix politics in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on the problem with the country’s politics and why it requires urgent fixing. FELIX NWANERI reports

What exactly is #FixPolitics all about?

In 2019, Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ezekwesili participated in a research fellowship at Robert Bosch Institute in Berlin Germany. The central focus of the research fellowship was to interrogate the nexus between politics and national development, particularly in African countries and specifically in Nigeria.

At the end of that research effort, a number of issues came forth. One, it became very clear, empirically that politics in any society determines the level of development be it human or economic development. If you find that the human economic development is positively high, you find out that the politics in that society is also positive and productive.

If you find any society where the human and economic indicators are very low like we have in Nigeria, you will find something that is consistent and that is the fact that the politics is in a bad shape. So, that determination was made that politics is a key driver of human and economic development in any country. It became also clear that the reason why almost all African countries have been in the doldrums when it comes to national development and growth is simple; their politics is very challenged.

If politics has to be made right, what are the variables?

That is where the tripod, which is the three pillars of democracy, comes in. First, we talk about engaging an empowering the electorate. That is the number one pillar in any functional and sustainable democratic arrangement where the politics works. You must have an engaged and empowered electorate or citizenry. This means that you need to have citizens who understand their rights, duties and responsibilities.

In other words, they understand the importance of exercising their civic responsibilities to participate in elections and cast informed votes. Dr. Ezekwesili once made a statement that the average citizen in Nigeria pays more attention to the person they employ to sit in their shops than they pay to the person that they vote and elect to lead their country. You can see how disastrous that is.

In doing so, we forget that in politics, the person that we elect to preside over our country will determine the prices of foodstuffs in the market, salary earned and the success or failure of that shop that you own and employ somebody to manage for you. Politics will affect every area of human life. It affects the quality of schools, hospitals and the roads you drive on. Everything is affected by politics.

So, you can see how critical it is that citizens understand their responsibility when they vote and why they must engage in political conversations, participate in the politics of their country and hold their leaders accountable. Also citizens needed to be empowered economically. When this is done, it makes the cost of buying our votes very high. Today, in Nigeria, for example, you can buy someone’s vote for as low N3,000 or even a loaf of bread.

That is a reflection of not just hunger but the level of ignorance and economic hardship. When citizens are empowered economically, it will be difficult for someone to approach you and say ‘vote for this candidate and I will give you N10,000.’ You will feel insulted because you are not that desperate.

But when you have a country that has been brought into the unenviable position of being the poverty capital of the world and when you have citizens who are not educated and informed, they will take the peanuts given to them by these selfish politicians to buy their votes.

The second level of empowerment is education. Nelson Mandela once said that ‘education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ Today, we know that our leaders don’t like to invest in education. The question we should ask is ‘why don’t they want to invest in education?’ When a man has education and knowledgeable, he will ask questions. He won’t accept everything you give to him. He has the wisdom to interrogate issues and ask questions. More importantly, he has enough wisdom to know that more important for him to be taught how to fish than to be given fish all the time.

That is why most leaders in Africa are not so keen on investing in education because when you empower people with knowledge, you empower and embolden them to take not just their lives seriously but to take their country seriously. Our first themat-ic area of emphasis is empowered and engaged electorate. That is key within the political system if we are to have economic and human development. Number two, we need to have value-based leaders.

Today, if you look around Africa, you will be hard pressed to point at any leadership arrangement that makes decisions based on values and respect for the citizens they are supposed to lead. We want leaders who are ethically driven and who are values based, who are disruptive in their thinking; leaders who come to power with a clear understanding that what they have been sent there to do – in one word, service. But when you have leaders, who in terms of evolution have evolved from a mentality of turnby- turn to stomach infrastructure; basically, every Nigerian is in line waiting that their turn will come. Nobody is thinking about what we can do to make this country better. It is almost that people have given up that this country can be better.

Talking about #FixPolitics; do you think the security challenges confronting Nigeria today has to do with the type of politics we practice?

Majority of the problems in the country today is as a result of bad politics. If you go to the Nordic countries like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and so on, you will find out that in recent times, a number of them are closing down prisons because people are not committing crimes. So, why should they continue spending money on empty prisons? On the contrary, in African countries, we are investing heavily to build more prisons. While one group of people is closing down prisons, another group is investing heavily to build more prisons to lock up citizens like you and I.

The difference is politics. It is because the politics there works. So, go and look at the human index and development. Look at the index on corruption, life expectancy, good governance and any other index you want. You will find out that these are countries on the highest level in an index that has over 200 countries. Most of the cases, they are number one. Where they are not number one,they are number two. The worst case scenario, they are number three. Because they have good politics, they have good healthcare, good education, good social welfare and others.

You can never be poor to the point that you become desperate to go and steal or kidnap. Social, economic and political justice is cherished. Leadership is value-driven and they are committed to ensuring that they do not give Adamu N200 and give Nnamdi N10. You cannot have a situation where different laws apply to same citizens. Where that is done, you will begin to have pent-up anger in the society.

To these countries, citizens are equal under God and they are treated as such. In these societies, citizens hold the leadership accountable and so you don’t have high crime rate. But when you have a situation where your politics is dislocated, everything goes. Politicians go into public offices with the intent to loot; welfare of the citizens is not prioritized and nothing works.

You go to the hospital to pull a tooth but die in the process. The unemployment situation is a time bomb. Various estimates will tell you that you have over 40 million Nigerian youths roaming the streets unemployed. What do you expect them to do? The ladies will likely become prostitutes, while the young men will be pimps, drug addicts and kidnappers.

They make themselves available to be used by Boko Haram, kidnapping or armed robbery gangs. There is research-based evidence to show that bad politics, poor leadership and misgovernance are at the heart of it. Bad politics will create poverty; when you have poverty, the first law is human survival, people become desperate to survive anyhow and so they go into fraudulent activities. Politicians will understand that when the United Nations says you must allocate a certain percentage of your budget to education, there is a reason for it. Nigeria has never for once come close to allocating that.

Have you seen some of our elementary schools and universities today; what kind of people will you produce from those schools? Bad politics, misgovernance, poor leadership will ensure that consistently, recurrent expenditure will be ten times higher than your capital expenditure in your appropriation.

