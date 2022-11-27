Business

Nigerians must key into productive economy – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has tasked Nigerian youths to be at the vanguard of science and technological advancement, innovations and inventions.

He said that there are no alternatives to technological innovations and inventions to ensure that Nigeria not left behind as the world advances technologically.
The vice president gave the charge at a one day National Innovation Workshop in Awka, Anambra State.

The vice president who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Ikechukwu Ukoh, said that there is no country that can survive in the modern times without science and technology and innovations.

He lauded the Senate Committee Chairman on Science and Technology for organising the workshop which he said would go a long way to provide employment opportunities for the teaming Nigerian youths.

Also in a keynote address, former Senate President , Senator Anyim Pius Anyim ex-rayed the options to attain greater height in the fast growing technological advancing world pointing out that it is an all  inclusive project for every Nigerian.

He said that the time citizens wait for the government to provide everything is gone, warning that technology has taken over productivity in all socio economic life globally. He charged the youths to be proactive and resilient in the pursuit of technical development.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator UChe Ekwunife in her address of welcome said that science and technology is not only a critical sector, but a key driver in taking the country to the part of industrialisation.

According to the senator, there is no alternative to science, technology, innovation in advancing sustainable growth and development of the country.

 

She said that the purpose of the workshop is to connect researchers, innovation, innovators and inventors across Nigeria who share in the passion to create technological solutions to the myriad of socio -economic problems bedeviling Nigeria in order to transform the science and technology sector into a viable and a result oriented sector.

 

The workshop is also expected to mobilise a broad spectrum of investors, academia, policymakers, entrepreneurs, technology companies, government agencies and students for networking and collaboration. The event, the senator said, is a great opportunity which aims at providing integrated research support services to researchers and organisations which will enable Nigeria to produce cutting-edge solutions to socio-economic problems and help the organisation to adopt innovative technology which will be instrumental to the growth of the economy.

 

Governor of Anambra State, Prof.Chukwuma Soludo in his speech said that the world today is all about science and technology. He said in Anambra, the ongoing N250 billion Auto mobile Industrial Park in Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas has entered into the second developmental stage.

 

He said that part of his administration’s vision is to make Anambra the most digital tribe and the only way to promote technology is through patronage. He said by patronising locally made products it would create employment to the youths of Nigeria.

 

According to him his government is committed to the empowerment of the youth even as he said that Anambra State is the home of technological innovations in Nigeria today.

 

