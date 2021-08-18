Nigerians must scrutinise people jostling for leadership –Obi

Mr. Peter Obi is a former governor of Anambra State and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the crisis in the party, the 2023 general election and the leadership challenge facing the country, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The PDP seems to be in disarray in your state, and at the national level, there is also leadership crisis with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) passing a no confidence vote on the national chairman of the party. In all of these, some people have said it may not be a good hint for the party in preparation for 2023. Going forward what would you advise the gladiators both at the state and national levels?

At the national level, I think it is not right to say that half of the members of the NWC have passed a no confidence vote on the national chairman. That is not the position. The position is that there are some issues that are normal in a large gathering like the PDP and I can tell you that the stakeholders are already intervening and I’m sure it would soon be resolved amicable in the interest of the party and in the interest of Nigeria. Nigeria needs the party at this moment, so everything will be resolved amicably. For the state, there are some legal issues also going through the courts and I don’t want to make comments about them. But I can tell you that the process of our primary election and the process up to date are within the rules. We had a peaceful primary, which of course was done as a result of court-ordered position and it is also a case in court and it is going on but it would be resolved in due time.

What do you think is the problem of the PDP, is it about individuals trying to force themselves on the party or a clash of interest?

I don’t think it is peculiar to PDP. You can look at even the party in power; there are always issues in this type of big families, and also in our own politics in general because as you know, our politics is still transactional. So, you have individuals trying to have their ways and things like that. But overall, I can tell you that it will be resolved amicably.

Some Nigerians have identified you as one of those who have the criteria listed by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, in his recent interview on the qualities Nigeria’s next president must have. What do you think about it and what are your plans for 2023; are you planning to run for the presidency?

Somebody called me recently and was talking to me about various defections within the PDP and everything that is happening and mentioned what you said. You know we tend to preoccupy ourselves with what I consider a bit of irrelevancy. This country is going through a very difficult time; as I’m talking to you, we have several thousands of schools closed in the North. In Kaduna alone, they said about 5,000 schools are closed. So, if you look at the entire North, it could be about 7,000 schools shut down at a critical time, when our country is already the country with the highest number of out-of-school children. If you just multiple the average primary school to the best of my knowledge, when I was in office, it is between 250 and 500. They evicted 7,000 schools with an average of 500; that is another 3.5 million. So, we are looking at 18 to 20 million people out of school and nobody is talking about how we can get these people into school. At a time when the biggest and the most important oil of tomorrow is education, our children are out of school. For me, that is more important. We should preoccupy ourselves with what is happening today. Our unemployment rate is hitting the roof. Nigeria now has to combine unemployment and under-employment of over 50 per cent. We shouldn’t be talking about who is defecting or who should be there in 2023. Yes, it is a discussion but it should not be the priority now. The priority now should be how we can get our children back to school because if we don’t, in the future, the situation would be a mess.

You are out of government, so it is not your job to worry about the issue. It is those in government, who should worry about that. We are asking you a personal question; what are your political plans for the future?

I have said it over and over again; for me now I’m preoccupied with how do we get this vehicle called Nigeria to be sure that the engine is moving before we talk about a new driver.

So, you are saying that you are not interested?

Like I said before, if the engine is not working, what is the driver going to do. Is he going to carry the vehicle on his head?

But we are looking for a good driver that we can hire?

When that time comes; for now, let’s talk about how to fix the problem. If wake up every morning, the first thing I read is what is happening across Nigeria. Our children are still being kept in captivity and we still have banditry all over the place. Just like I said, somebody asked me about the defection of someone like the governor of Zamfara State but the question I ask is: Has that helped in fighting banditry in Zamfara? The answer is no.

When you consider that these same challenges have remained unabated, it is still the same manifestos politicians come up with every election circle. Doesn’t that point to the fact that perhaps the drivers are the problem and we should focus more on the drivers and not just when we have elections?

I agree with you; it is a very simple thing. The problem of Nigeria is leadership. That is clear and everybody knows that what we are going through today is a cumulative ef-fect of leadership failure over the years. However, it is for Nigerians to stand and ensure that the process of leadership selection this time is well organized and that they will be able to scrutinize all those who are availing themselves for leadership. It is very simple. Where was this person yesterday, what did he do then? I have seen people display paper qualifications or the ability to speak Queens English and everything. What we have in Nigeria is not just a leadership issue, it is an integrity issue. We’ve had people who are sophisticated, well-educated and exposed but they are thieves. So, educational qualification is not a measure of integrity, ability to speak Queens English is not a measure of integrity. So, we should look for people who have the capacity, people who have integrity and of course people who have the knowledge of what the problem is all about, so that they can tackle it. So, we need to look at the records of those who want to lead us.

How do you think we should have handled the issue of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as regards the allocation given to host communities?

I was surprised when I saw the argument going on the issue of three per cent or five per cent to the host communities. I don’t think any of you have visited those host communities. I have had the privilege of visiting them and I’m very pained that Nigeria as a nation treated those communities the way they treated them. I think that their demand for five per cent is just and should not have been the issue of contention at all. We have a diminishing asset, which we are enjoying for several years and now that it is coming to an end, we should be able to devote ourselves to making sure that those communities get a benefit of it and be able to put them in order for the future. So, for me, I plead with the government to please give the host communities five per cent. It is not going to make any difference because oil today as we know is a diminishing asset that wouldn’t be there tomorrow. The future asset is education. So, let us support and equip those host communities to be able to compete in the future. That is my own contribution when it comes to the issue of PIB.

Governors from the South met and resolved that the next president should come to the southern part of Nigeria, what is your view on that?

You said the governors; these are leaders of today and they are the governor’s forum and of course the parties. This issue should be done within the parties. It is not a question of my view or anybody’s view. It is the view of the party because even if I say let it come to the South and the party zones it to the North, we are not going to work away from the party. If they zone it to the South, then that is where they zone it. This is a major issue of the parties because they have a lot of stakeholders who will sit down at a round table and decide. Politics for me is something you sit down and discuss and agree with each other. It is not something someone would say this is my preference because that is not politics otherwise it becomes another dictatorship. We have to sit down and discuss it and have a convincing argument, why it should be here or there. We have to resolve it amicably so that every section of Nigeria feels a sense of belonging.

In other words, you are saying you are not committed to the Igbo aspiration to produce a president of the South-East extraction in 2023?

We need to convince other people why it should be so. And you know, we have a very good convincing argument to support that but it needs to be convincing because we are not going to hold a gun on their head and say you must support us. No, politics is about engagement, it is about consultation, it is not about confrontation, it is about consultation. We need to consult and discuss with other people and say this is how we need to do it for us to have a peaceful co-existence.

Do you think you have solutions to Nigeria’s problems?

Nigeria’s problem is very simple and I always say it. It is the issue of leadership. If you have leadership that is visionary, focus and understands what the problem is, it will be solved.

Do you think you have it?

I can suggest mine and there are so many other people with solutions. It is a very simple something. Let me take it from our current challenges like the issue of security, issue of law and order, issue of trying to stop all forms of impunity. For me, it is the economy but you can’t talk of the economy without talking about security, law and order and removing all forms of impunity. Why is this important? The greatest contributor to your economy and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the intangible assets, which I just mentioned. If you talk about America for instance, 70 per cent of American GDP contribution is actually the intangible assets, security, law and order, and of course, removal of all forms of impunity, which you see today. Even the economy itself is not a sophisticated economy. All we need is to move our economy from consumption to production and that is very simple. It is not rocket science, and then stop corruption.

Is Nigeria more corrupt under a democratic government than the military rule as Babangida said?

I agree 100 per cent with him. Far more corrupt and if there is anything that has had consistent growth, probably, competing at the world level in Nigeria, is corruption. And the case is very simple, he mentioned the issue of a governor being removed because of N313,000, which as at that time, at the official rate of N17 to a dollar, we are looking at $15,000 compare it to what is happening today. I had a meeting with General Ike Nwachukwu and he told me that as a military governor, his security vote was about N45,000 and he has to account for that to the Chief of General Staff. You can’t compare it to what is happening today. The military governors didn’t even receive 10 per cent of what we received as governors. Definitely, as you know corruption is one of the biggest negative impact situations in our country today because corruption kills entrepreneurship. Nobody thinks in a corrupt country and it kills professionalism. Look at where we are now, professors in the universities are being owed when bandits are being paid. It kills hard work. So, in a corrupt country, it is difficult for anything to work.

What are your greatest fears about Nigeria?

It is all about leadership. We need to have people with capacity in leadership. Competent people, people with integrity, people who will focus on the job of ensuring that they do the right thing for Nigeria.

If we need those people and you have shown that you can bring that competent and capacity, why are you denying Nigerians of your competency?

It is not about me. It is about a team. When it comes to governance, yes the driver has to be somebody who is very competent. We need a good driver but he also needs some co-people that will work with him.

What do you make of the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly and the proposed media bill to control broadcasting?

On the Electoral Bill, I was very surprised and very sad to hear that we cannot transmit election results electronically. We spend billions of naira to ensure that registration is done electronically, to ensure that we move from what you can call yesterday to today, and suddenly, the conclusion with transmitting the result, you say it can’t be possible. The same thing goes for what you are talking about the media, you can’t talk about democracy without talking about freedom of speech. You can’t even imagine it and this is what I was talking about when I was talking about the intangible assets of creating a country, of knowing a country that works. The intangible assets are more important. And that includes free and fair elections, having an election people would see and believe that it is free and fair. This is done in small countries, it shouldn’t even be discussed. If the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been saying every day that they can do it, everybody should embrace it and it should be passed immediately. These are things we need to do to show the world that we are ready for the future and attract those needed investments.

