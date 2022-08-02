Nigerians must unite to fight insecurity –Wase

Hon Ahmed Idris Wase is the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. In this interview with MUSA PAM, he speaks on insecurity in his Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State as well as some national Issues

Your constituency has been facing insecurity challenges for some time now; as a representative, what measures have you put in place?

Well, you don’t describe security measures on what to do to mitigate the situation. If I read out the plans for you now, it means I gave you the answer. At least, we need to study the problems and those who are causing problems. Actually, I can tell you we are doing our best.

The primary responsibility of every government is to protect lives and properties, and if we fail to do that, it means we are failing in our responsibility and that we are conscious of that and one day the security challenges in my constituency would come to an end.

If you recall, sometime I moved a motion on the floor of the House, calling the attention of government then regarding the activities of miners and I have been vindicated now by the position of the present government in terms of closure of the activities of mining.

Zamfara State is one good case of what has happened and what is happening. The group of any bandits that is now in my constituency has a linkage with those ones coming from there. So, mining is one thing that has increased activities of the bandits. Secondly, wherever you find mining, you have criminality and lots of drugs are also there.

I moved that motion when Hon. Yakubu Dogara was the speaker of the House of Representatives and we had a robust debate, but unfortunately, this is where we are today. But, by the grace of God, as a representative, I will continue to do my best to keep on pushing.

Thirdly, using my own position as the deputy speaker, I will ensure that the right thing is done in sorting out this matter to have security to my own people and to ensure that their lives and property is properly secured.

The people of Pinua community in your constituency recently raised the alarm that security personnel stationed there have been withdrawn and that was why many of them left the community. As a stakeholder, are you aware that the soldiers stationed there have been withdrawn?

There is withdrawal of soldiers in some communities, including part of Kanam Local Government Area. This is a professional procedure, but as a civilian, I cannot explain why the soldiers were withdrawn because I know that if there is an intent, the security would be ask on what they are supposed to do. At times, what we lack is patience, and when we are too impatience to give judgement, the judgment may not be right most often.

But I want to tell you that the soldiers that were withdrawn were not taking completely out of the local government. Rather, they are stationed may be in Bashar or another community as result of one intelligent report or the other. So, it is now our duty to continue to be praying that let it be useful to us. I can tell you that government is taking serious measures.

This issue of insecurity is not happening only in my own constituency. Nobody should celebrate it! This kind of insecurity is insane, all persons should be worried of what is happening here; what is happening in Zamfara, Niger, Katsina and almost virtually every part of this country. May be, this is the new challenge and ours is to work collectively, put our heads together to ensure the right thing is done.

The security and safety of our people is our priority and anything out of that will not be encouraged. So, I want to encourage my people and all Nigerians to be prayerful, be steadfast and to ensure that we give the maximum support to the security agencies because all these criminals are living within the society.

In some instances, the people know them, they just refused to disclose, and I always mention on the floor of the House severally in terms of how our security is not cooperating with us on the lives and property of civilians, using two or three examples where arrest would be made but at the end of the day they get released and go back causing havoc.

These are some of the things that make people scared of availing information to security personnel on where the criminals are but I don’t think we should condone that. I think even at the risk of our own life, it is important to make sacrifice to ensure that we give every information about criminal elements in our society.

So, it is only those people living in those areas, who may know. Those residing in the urban areas might not know. Condoning of this kind of people led to all that is happening now. We need to cooperate with the security agencies, so that we can fight this insurgency effectively.

Looking at activities of bandits and insurgency, don’t you think that mining activities should be deregulated in Nigeria?

It can be regulated, but you know because of the focus of government possibly the amount of money that is in the system. The leakages of what is happening in the society, as you see the oil we have in our society have also helped in taping our own resources. I will say it has been deregulated based on our motion.

The Federal Government raised about N100 billion as at then. If you were able to get even 10 per cent or 20 per cent of the N100 billion that have been passed is a genuine business and we can able to mitigate some problems or challenges and deficit which we have in the society.

Today, part of the problem that we have is that even when you want to move troops to the right location, there is no road. And if there is no good road, the means of communication will be too difficult and inefficient as a result of the challenge.

Part of the deregulation that is supposed to be there is that whoever is doing mining is supposed to be giving something to the community as part of community service. If at all they are doing that community service correctly, I believe we would have addressed some deficit in Wase because the mining activities started since pre-colonial era, in the 50s in Wase.

Looking at Wase, Langtang North and South, is there any synergy among the lawmakers to mitigate the challenges being faced by the people of the respective councils?

Like I said earlier, as a deputy speaker, how will I succeed if don’t cooperate with my colleagues. Even if I do not have challenges in my community, I have to work with my colleagues, so that we can be able to deliver on the mandate given to us as lawmakers from Plateau State. That is why you see all the motion that are passing on the floor of the House are good.

Looking at the issues rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, court cases and other challenges, what would you do to ensure that they are resolved?

Well by the grace of God, we will have no issue. The primary elections have been done, winners have emerged and as leaders, we are going to reconcile all aggrieved members, so that we can work together as a family.

We are going through reconciliation to make sure that we reconcile ourselves. I don’t know if there is any administration in Plateau State that will get maximum cooperation like the present administration.

I mentioned to you about infrastructural deficit within my constituency but I have a road that is under construction worth more than N72 billion and that will bring development, business and economic activities in Plateau State. We have the hospital that has been approved and very soon will take off. We just passed a law to establish a Law School in the state.

We have the polytechnic that has taken off and it created employment for Plateau indigenes. So, I believe that we have achieved a lot under this government.

Yes, governance is all about people but when we talk about individual interest that is where issues always come because you can’t go into a contest to say all of us will win, it cannot be possible. We will do everything possible on the Plateau to make sure we put our heads together and work to give the APC the maximum cooperation.

The intervention we attracted for the agricultural sector; no government in the past has done so. I have been in the House for the fourth time now, getting to 15 or 16 years in the service, so I believe whatever I say is valid. No government has attempted doing what has been done now.

For you to be part of the system, you need to be sincere when God uses you to touch the lives of the people. I am not perfect and that is why we need to shun our personal interest and put our heads together and work together as a team, most especially the aggrieved members. They should come so that we can work for the betterment of Plateau.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...