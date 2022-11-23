News

Nigerians need hope, comfort – Olukoya

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has expressed concern for the present situation in Nigeria Consequently, he stressed that there was need to give hope and better the lives of the citizens. Olukoya made this known at a briefing ahead of the maiden edition and launch of the Psalmists Concert holding December 4, which will showcase 25 members of the church whose albums will be officially released at the event.

The music director at the briefing said the initiative was birthed as part of the repositioning agenda of the ministry in promoting destinies and his commitment in discouraging youths from engaging in destructive acts. Olukoya spoke through Pastor Pius Oragwu, Administrator/ Chairman MFM Praise Worship Association, stating: “The initiative of the Psalmists Concert is of positive impact on the Nigerian society and other countries.

“When you consider the hunger, poverty, insecurity and other things, you will find out that the Nigerian masses need encouragement and comfort, they need hope. “But there is other source for hope and comfort than God’s words as far as our situation is concerned.”

 

