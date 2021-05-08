Nigerians need stable democracy –Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said all that Nigerians wanted is a stable democracy that is productive and sensitive to the need of the common man, and address hunger as well as other basic necessities. Kaigama, who made this during an interactive session with newsmen ahead of World Communications Day, was reacting to the recent military coup scare in the country. While noting that “coup” was a vocabulary he thought would never be mentioned ever again in the history of Nigeria, he said the resurfacing of a hint on possible military takeover could be a symptom that something was not right in the country.

He said: “If it is being discussed, whether real or imaginary, then it means we need to be attentive, especially those in leadership. “I am not involved in that and I don’t want to be involved in that, all I want to be involved in is the process of making sure our people live happily in unity and in peace, that our people get the basic necessity of life to be able to live well when they live well, I tell the issue of violence and all these criminal activities will drastically reduce.”

