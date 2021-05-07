Nigerians need stable democracy- Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said all Nigerians want is a stable democracy that is productive and sensitive to the need of the common man, and addresses hunger and other basic necessities.

Kaigama, who made this known during an interactive session with newsmen ahead of the World Communications Day, was reacting to the recent military coup scare in the country.

While noting that “coup” was a vocabulary he thought would never be mentioned ever in the history of Nigeria again, he said the resurface of a hint on possible military takeover could be a symptom something was not right in the country.

He said: “If it is being discussed, whether real or imaginary, then it means we need to be attentive, especially those in leadership.

“I am not involved in that and I don’t want to be involved in that, all I want to be involved in is the process of making sure our people live happily in unity and in peace, that our people get the basic necessity of life to be able to live well when they live well, I tell the issue of violence and all these criminal activities will drastically reduce.”

Condemning the spate of violence in the country, the cleric urged government to embrace dialogue across religious and ethnic lines, in order to find a lasting solution to the rising insecurity.

He stressed that with Nigeria declared as the third country most impacted by terrorism, it behooves on government to do the right thing by ensuring terrorists are checkmated, criminals rounded up, bandits dismantled, and kidnappers put out of business.

Like this: Like Loading...