A young optometrist, Dr. Edward Chigaemezu, has urged Nigerians to pay more attention to eye care, saying that the level of awareness about eye health and vision among Nigerians is abysmally low. Chigaemezu, a native of Mgbede in Egbema Onelga, Rivers State, stressed that many people still use unorthodox treatment, traditional means, and other ways to handle and take care of their eyes rather than recourse to specialists.

“This isn’t surprising due to the low – ebbed integration of optometrists in the public health space. Sadly, our potentials are not being adequately harnessed, thus resulting in optometrists seeking solace in private practice or relocating to countries that place premium value on what we bring to the table,’’ lamented the optometrist. He further stated that: “There are things you can do to keep your eye healthy and ensure optimal visuals such as eating healthy, and balanced diet.

Your diet should include fruits and vegetables, especially deep yellow and green leafy vegetables. Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna, and halibut also helps. “Maintain a healthy weight because being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing diabetes which puts you at a higher risk of getting diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma.

“Regular exercise can lower your risk of getting eye or vision diseases stemming from diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. “Also, exposure to intense sunlight can damage your eyes and raise your risk of getting cataracts and other age-related macular degeneration. “You can protect your eyes by using sunglasses that typically block out 99 to 100 percent of both UV-A and UV-B radiation. I’m sure many will be surprised when I say this but smoking increases the risk of developing age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts and can damage the optic nerve.

