News

Nigerians need to pay greater attention to eye care, says Dr. Chigaemezu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A young optometrist, Dr. Edward Chigaemezu, has urged Nigerians to pay more attention to eye care, saying that the level of awareness about eye health and vision among Nigerians is abysmally low. Chigaemezu, a native of Mgbede in Egbema Onelga, Rivers State, stressed that many people still use unorthodox treatment, traditional means, and other ways to handle and take care of their eyes rather than recourse to specialists.

“This isn’t surprising due to the low – ebbed integration of optometrists in the public health space. Sadly, our potentials are not being adequately harnessed, thus resulting in optometrists seeking solace in private practice or relocating to countries that place premium value on what we bring to the table,’’ lamented the optometrist. He further stated that: “There are things you can do to keep your eye healthy and ensure optimal visuals such as eating healthy, and balanced diet.

Your diet should include fruits and vegetables, especially deep yellow and green leafy vegetables. Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna, and halibut also helps. “Maintain a healthy weight because being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing diabetes which puts you at a higher risk of getting diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma.

“Regular exercise can lower your risk of getting eye or vision diseases stemming from diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. “Also, exposure to intense sunlight can damage your eyes and raise your risk of getting cataracts and other age-related macular degeneration. “You can protect your eyes by using sunglasses that typically block out 99 to 100 percent of both UV-A and UV-B radiation. I’m sure many will be surprised when I say this but smoking increases the risk of developing age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts and can damage the optic nerve.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC vows to flush out PDP in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Donatus Nwankpa, has said the party is determined to remove everything that has to do with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in 2023. Nwankpa said this during the APC registration and revalidation exercise at the country home of the […]
News Top Stories

Fulani herdsmen kill 48-year-old farmer in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed a 48-year-old farmer, Dayo Ibiye, in Ondo State. Ibiye, a father of seven, was killed in his farm in Ajowa community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state. Ibiye, a cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Gani […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’. The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica