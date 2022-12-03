Nigerians not Buhari’ll determine who becomes president in 2023 –LP Chieftain

Matthew Edaghese is a Chieftain of the Labour Party, a constitutional lawyer, social commentator and a member of Peter Obi Presidential campaign council. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the 2023 General Elections, factors that will determine the polls, why the old order has not favoured Nigerians since 1999, and why it should be rejected. Excerpts:

The General Elections are around the corner and there is tension, anxiety; as a member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, what is your take on the polls particularly the Presidency?

Well, 2023 General Elections will be a watershed in our political history. A watershed in the sense that there is a new consciousness and reawakening among the people of Nigeria, and this is a global trend. It happened in Kenya few months ago, it has happened in Brazil and it is sweeping across the globe.

The tide is here with us in Nigeria and it is blowing with so much velocity. Labour Party as we all know is not a new party, it has been there among other political parties, it was a fringe party before the coming on board of Peter Obi, the Obi movement breathed life into it and today it is the biggest political party in Nigeria. The opinion polls conducted so far have placed Labour Party poles ahead of the two supposedly major parties in Nigeria. APC and PDP are trailing Labour Party. So if you look at it from that perspective, Mr. Obi stands the chance of being the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What are your reasons, and what gives you that confidence that Obi will be President of Nigeria?

The reason is that the people are solidly behind him, and again he has the numbers. If you have over four polls placing Obi ahead of his fellow contestants, then we don’t need a prophet to tell us that that is the direction of the tide.

Most people in Nigeria are of the view that Obi hasn’t got that experience to superintend over a country like Nigeria that is the most populated black nation in the World, do you agree with them?

Those talking about experience are people who belong to the old order, and the old order has not done Nigeria any good, it has put Nigeria in the sorry state we are today. It is the departure from that old order Obi represent with his followers.

So, if anybody is still dreaming that Nigeria should remain stagnant as it has been all in the name of experience that is not productive, we don’t want such experience. We need positive experience anchored on credibility and competence and Obi has load of that. He has competence, he has credibility and integrity, this is what Nigerians are looking for not worthless experience that has put us into this oblivion that we are trying to exit with this new resolve among the people of Nigeria.

Are you of the view that Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu have no capacity, knowledge and credibility to handle this country?

Capacity should be properly defined, you have negative and positive capacity, armed robbers have capacity to do harm and evil, terrorists have capacity to do maximum damage to the system; we are looking for real capacity to build the system. Atiku Abubakar was there for eight years as Vice President, what did he achieve? At the end of the day, he built his own private university while public universities were dying. Is that the kind of capacity we are looking for? If had capacity, he would have been able to revive public universities to the standard of international universities across the world.

For Tinubu, people talk about him as Governor of Lagos as if that’s the beginning of the state; that is not correct, Lagos had been a Colonial capital for century under the British. Even before then, Lagos was a colony of the Benin Empire, the name Eko is a derivative of Edo language. So Lagos has been featuring in the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial. After the colonial masters left Nigeria, Lagos remained the Federal Capital of Nigeria. The Colonialists developed Lagos; it was the Federal capital until 1995 before it was moved to Abuja. So Lagos wasn’t built by Tinubu.

What do you think on the issue of capacity?

Now when you are looking at those who have financial capacity, Obi has it; he happens to be the only person among the presidential candidates that has financial capacity, because he earns his money through hard work. Obi did not loot state resources. Obi is the only ex- governor now who refused to collect humongous pension after exiting power. Some enacted laws through the state Houses of Assembly to sustain themselves throughout life. Obi gives, we need a giver to the system; he is the only person that gives to the system that can solve the problems of the system. We don’t want parasites in our system anymore.

Do you see PMB being neutral in the coming elections?

Look, it is not within Buhari’s power to choose his successor, Presidency of Nigeria is not a chieftaincy title, it’s not a hereditary kind of thing, you don’t give it to your successor, it is who is elected by the people that occupies the position.

That is democracy we are talking about. Buhari wasn’t any incumbent neither was his party when he won the presidency in 2015, he defeated an incumbent, he was elected the incumbent vacated the position for him to occupy. He did not get there by the grace of the government of the day then, there was a contest Goodluck Jonathan lost and he Buhari won.

So what had change, the rule has not changed; Nigeria reserves the power to elect who they desire, and whoever they so elect shall be the next president. Buhari will not pick a successor, he has a duty to hand over to whoever Nigeria elects. And as it stands his support is not needed by Obi, Obi needs the support of the masses to vote for him, once he gets that then he becomes the president. By the polls conducted so far, Obi is thousands of miles ahead of his contemporaries. Politically now in Nigeria, people are settling for competence, capacity ability, credibility, transparency, accountability, quality sand sustainability.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...