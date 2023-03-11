Nigerians not INEC elected Tinubu – Dr Okonoboh

Dr. Justine Esezobor Okonoboh is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and member of the National Campaign team of the President – elect Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the Presidential election, the intricacies, Obedient Movement, and the factors that gave APC victory at the polls. Excerpts

As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the campaign team of the President–Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, how would you describe the just concluded Presidential election?

I think it was a very peaceful election as against the prediction of many people. The peaceful nature of this election has shown that God actually love this country. It was quite a fair election, you saw all the upsets where leaders were upturned by politically new comers, neophytes so to speak. It shows the people really had a free hand to vote a candidate of their choice irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations. It was a wonderful election. But also, it was crystal clear that before the election Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was going to win based on how things were during the rallies, and other things that followed

Given the picture painted by you, were there surprises for you in the results from across the various geo-political zones?

The only surprise I got was from the North, the places we had hope the KKK states, that is; Kano, Katsina and Kaduna were all taken away from us. We lost all of them. But the good thing about it all is that Tinubu had a working structure put in place and he is well rooted. Where he won he won with wide margins, and where he lost, he lost with narrow margin. So his losing few states didn’t really affect the outcome of the election.

There is mixed feelings across the country over the outcome of the election, with many Nigerians saying your candidate was elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not Nigerians, what is your reaction to this notion?

It is not a lot of Nigerians, but just a few people who wanted to satisfy their masters. If you look at it critically, if Tinubu wanted to rig election, will it not be in Lagos, but he lost Lagos to Labour Party. That is to tell you that he did not rig any election. Again, if the President Muhammadu Buhari wanted to rig for his party, will it not be in Katsina, but the President lost his own state too to an opposition party. Another example is Kano, and Kaduna, they are controlled by APC governors, now why did they not rig there for their party. People are just being mischievous and biased against our great party, APC. Yes, there were some cases of few malpractices here and there, I even saw a video somewhere in the South East were they were carrying women hands to thumb print for Labour Party and all of that. Those things don’t affect election, they are minor, minor things that happen in elections. There is nowhere in the world were elections are totally free. Some of the people that do these things are most times not sent by their principals, they just want to do so to satisfy their masters out of curiosity and loyalty. However, the election to me was free, fair, transparent and credible because the electorate was allowed to express their voting rights without intimidation.

Don’t you think that there was something strange in this election that took everyone by surprise?

Yes, I should say. There were two main blocks that surprised people in this election. They are the Church and the youths. It was the Church that gave Lagos to Labour Party. You can imagine the population of Winners Chapel, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ Embassy, and MFM, voting for one person. That is a whole lot of difference. So anybody talking about rigging just wants to satisfy his masters.

For a sitting President to be defeated in his own State by an opposition party, don’t you think it speaks volume about the President’s perceived popularity?

It is not a shame, elections are very tricky. I just told you now that this election is a bit different from other ones. Different in the sense that new blocks came in, the youths coming into the system did a lot of upsets. Moreover, the results of the election does not really determine the political strength of a leader, anything could happen, something can happen on that day that will make you loss an election. If you are not a man with deep heart you can’t be a successful politician. Politics world over is for men with mind and courage. It is like the game of football because at the end a winner must emerge.

Was there vote buying during the election looking at what transpired in Edo State?

Yes, there was vote buying, in my place, Ekpon in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, Labour Party gave voters the sum of two thousand (N2,000.00) but I couldn’t do anything about it. The reason being that I’m a well know leader of APC in my constituency and secondly that is my place of birth. I can’t begin to fight my people because you will meet the same people tomorrow. Labour Party had money because people were sending money from Europe, America, Asia and other parts of the world to Labour Party leaders just to ensure they deliver Peter Obi. There was actually vote buying, but predominantly, there was no vote buying.

The President-elect has called on opposition party candidates and top members to join hands with him to build a better Nigeria. Now do you think he will give room for Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to function in his government?

Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a man of the people. He is a man that has national acceptance, highly intelligent, knows what governance is all about, an economic guru that is interested in better life for the masses. Look, Tinubu is going to run an open door government, he is ready to bring on board professionals of high repute in various disciplines because with the present economic situation in Nigeria we need a man with capacity to turn things around. For good six months I prayed and fasted for Tinubu to win the Presidential election because I know he can successfully turn the fortunes of this country around and make things work again. You remember after the party primaries, he went round other contestants calling on them to join him to work for the party and Nigerians for the success of the party at the general elections. The same thing he is doing now as he will definitely bring in persons across the country to join him build Nigeria.

LP defeating APC in Lagos State goes to show that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his political relevance in the state, do you agree with this notion?

No. That is not true. Tinubu has a big structure in Lagos, in fact, losing Lagos or not is not a yardstick to judge his political relevance in Lagos. Lagos is highly populated, and the home of internet. We usually call Peter Obi internet candidate, majority of the people that make up Lagos are the youths and Christians. Obi boys are all in Lagos, secondly, the headquarters of all the big churches in Nigeria are all situated in Lagos. Igbo has the largest population in Lagos, all these persons voted for Obi. So, I don’t know what people are talking about. For me, I think the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President – elect was a general decision of the Nigerian electorate.

Atiku and Obi has gone to court over the outcome of the election, will it help our democracy?

That is the right thing to do, but is there any election done that losers don’t go to court? It is a normal thing in democracy. This is not the first time politicians are going to seek redress in the law court. Atiku went to court in 2019 against Buhari, in 2015, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would have gone to court when some of his loyalists were doing funny things to scuttle the election. But as a wise man Jonathan quickly congratulated Muhammadu Buhari before the announcement of the result by INEC. That is why Jonathan is highly respected across the globe. So I will advise the losers to accept the result and work with the President – elect to build a better society for us all.

Any blame on INEC on your part as opposition parties have accused the electoral body of compromise?

Why blame INEC? They did their job and the voters also did theirs. Nigerians have elected their president so we should all join hands together to support him both spiritually and physically to make things work well again. Lastly, I am not scared to say that the Tinubu I know will transform Nigeria and take us to the level God wants us to be. INEC didn’t rig any election, however, losers must have one thing or the other to say about INEC once the result is not in their favour. One thing am sure of is that Tinubu will make a great difference. If Buhari did not perform as expected doesn’t mean that the next President would not perform. APC gave Tinubu the votes during the primaries because they know he can deliver. It is our collective responsibility to pray for the success of our leaders not to castigate him or wish him dead.

