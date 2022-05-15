Body & Soul

Nigerians notable for incredible dancing talents –Zee Entertainment MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

From roaring success in India to inevitable greatness in Singapore and across 52 countries in Africa in 2021, it’s time for Zee World’s Dance Naija Dance in Nigeria.

 

Zee Entertainment’s popular General Entertainment Channel, Zee World will be keeping its viewers glued to their seats and screens with a dance show like no other. Dance Naija Dance, Zee World’s reality dance competition aims to reveal the best dance crew in Nigeria.

 

According to the Managing Director and CEO, Zee Africa CEO ‘Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean Islands’, Somnath Malakar, there is a deep love for Zee World among Nigerians and Zee World has become part of their lifestyles.

 

Knowing full well how Zee World is important to the family entertainment needs in Nigeria, we have taken steps to ensure that we would always deliver.

 

“Introducing this show is one of our ways to thank Nigerians for all the love they have shown to us over the years. Nigerians are notable for their incredible dancing talents.

 

“We know that the economy is harsh and everyone is feeling it. Entertainment is one of the ways to lessen worries, provide an escape and make people happy. Zee World being an enabler of family happiness saw it fit to create something unique and electrifying,” Somnath said.

 

Zee World has been a trailblazer in redefining entertainment across Africa over the years with being the first to dub Indian series and movies dubbed in English, showcasing the first Afro- Indian Telenovela Mehek in 2018 and the first Pan-African inter-country fusion dance challenge, Dance Africa Dance in 2021.

 

Zee World has evolved into a brand of global celebration bringing Africa and India together. Dance Naija Dance offers a fusion of Nigerian-Indian dance moves uniting both cultures through music, vibrancy, colour and diversity. Dance Naija Dance will be anchored by a blend of Nollywood and Bollywood personalities and dancers.

 

These include the Hosts – Hero Daniels and Pelumi Buari, Choreographers/ Mentors – Sashin Kandhai and Kenneth Agabata; while Kunle Remi and Uraysha Ramrachia will be the judges.

 

The reality show is expected to run for 10 weeks and with not only a grand cash prize of five million naira but also prize hampers for the winning teams.

 

With the reality competition set to start airing in August, production has begun for the top 16 finalists selected from more than 350 entries across Nigeria. Dance Naija Dance will air in 52 countries in Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

When I pray against my enemies, I lose friends –Helen Paul

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Her style is quirky and spontaneous and her petite stature and voice range make her childlike. Talented comedienne, Helen Paul, popularly known as Tatafo is indeed many things rolled into one. She is an actress and a singer, who broke out as a naughty comic character on a critically acclaimed radio programme known as “Wetin […]
Body & Soul

Biodun Stephen’s movie, ‘Strangers’ inspired by true events

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen latest movie ‘Strangers’ inspired by true event will on Friday, April 29, 2022 will hit cinemas. The movie has already won the Gold Award for Directing at International Independent Film Awards. The story follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that changed […]
Body & Soul

Elegance in Christine’s Atelier headpieces

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Renowned Millinery of Nigerian descent, Christine’s Atelier is celebrating International Women’s Day by unveiling unique headpieces inspired by women from around the globe.   Christine’s Atelier brand which is owned by, Shola Adeyanju, unveiled a set of striking simple yet powerful and structural designs with bold colours that offer endless possibilities for every ensemble, providing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica