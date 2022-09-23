News

Nigerians now perceived as thieves, beggars –CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Kaigama: Nigeria needs competent leaders

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has raised concerns over the current image of Nigerians who were now perceived either as thieves or beggars. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made this known while delivering his address at the 3rd Abuja Archdiocesan General Assembly with the theme, “Witness in Politics: The Role of the Catholic Faithful” yesterday in Abuja, noted that all hands must be on deck to prevent the country from descending into a state of anarchy. He said: “The image of Nigeria has gone so low that every citizen is perceived as either a thief or a beggar who has nothing to offer but this is not true.

“It is our individual and collective responsibility to negate such perception by conducting ourselves in our daily lives both private and public in the light of the values that we learnt from our Lord, Jesus Christ. “Those of us who engage in partisan politics must remember that we need to provide leadership in showing these right values so that we can influence good governance that will bring about a peaceful and prosperous nation. “Even as Christian politicians mix up with the good, the bad and the ugly, they should not envy the wicked. We must bring the good news of our Lord to bring the long desired change in governance. We must turn the world upside down as the apostles of old.” On his part, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, said Nigeria was at a point where it has become very important to elect leaders who would strive to advance the values, growth and progress of the country, rather than indulge in partisan politics.

He said: “What is very crucial now is the search for good leaders who are able to promote what is right, what is honourable and fair and what advances the common good; leaders who are passionate about advancing the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria, away from the the politics of bitterness, unhealthy personality clashes, manipulation, etc.

“Unfortunately, we have lived for so long under politics understood as manipulation, exclusion, greed and graft. Politics in Nigeria is considered as a business and is superior to probity! “We tend to elect our worst and leave out the best and seem to view elections as a matter of ethnic and religious alliances. This should be disturbing to all wellmeaning citizens. “What is very crucial now is the search for good leaders who are able to promote what is right, what is honourable and fair and what advances the common good; leaders who are passionate about advancing the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria.

“The question has to be asked, about when Nigerians will begin to see themselves as fellow citizens, united in vision and destiny despite their ethnic or religious differences. “The fact of the matter is that there will never be a time in Nigeria when there are only Moslems or only Christians. “We must learn to accept this fact, live with it and move on. Unless we begin to understand and accept one another more sincerely, we will never be a country at peace.”

 

Our Reporters

