News

Nigerians, others implicated in massive $10bn California unemployment fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As an army of investigators tries to pin down the scope of unemployment benefit fraud in California, the head of a security firm working for the state is warning that payments of fraudulent claims could more than double the $4 billion previously estimated, and that a flood of those claims involve overseas crime rings.

 

At least 10% of unemployment claims may have been fraudulent before controls were installed in October, according to Blake Hall, founder and chief executive of the company ID.me., which has been hired by the state Employment Development Department (EDD) to weed out fraud.

 

A 10% fraud rate could total $9.8 billion of the benefits paid from March through September. Much of the fraud in California and other states is coming from organized criminal gangs operating in some 20 foreign countries, including Russia, China, Nigeria, Ghana, Turkey and Bulgaria, Hall said. “When the Russians and the Nigerians and the Chinese are the players on the field, they are going to put up some points,” Hall told The Times.

 

“This is a very sophisticated cyberattack that’s being run at scale.” Hall’s firm was hired by the EDD to begin checking unemployment claims in October, and since then 30% of the claims it screened turned out to be fraudulent. Between October 1 and January 11, Hall said his firm blocked 463,724 fraudulent claims, which he said would represent more than $9 billion if the EDD had paid $20,000 on each claim.

 

The EDD has so far paid out $113 billion in unemployment benefits during the 10 months of the COVID- 19 pandemic, including $43 billion as part of an expedited — and less secure — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed.

 

State officials were recently warned by Bank of America, which is under contract with the EDD to issue debit cards to distribute benefits, that there is evidence that fraud could total more than $4

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Borno: Buhari condemns attack on Zulum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Umar Babagana Zulum of Borno State, by the Boko Haram insurgents leading to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.   In a statement Presidential spokesman, Shehu Garba signed and made available to newsmen yesterday, the President described the attack, […]
News

BBNaija 2020: I didn’t go to the house to look for man -Wathoni insists

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Though the BBNaija audience had already been informed to expect some eviction night twists, even they could not have guessed what Big Brother had in mind. The housemates, who were completely in the dark about Big Brother’s plans, received the shock of their lives during the Sunday night eviction show. Big Brother threw a triple […]
News

Gowon: Reps to demand apology from UK Parliament

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday condemned the false allegations by a member of British House of Common againstformermilitaryHead of State, Yakubu Gowon, on looting half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).   The House, in unanimous decision, agreed to write to the British Parliament and demand for a public apology to the former Head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica