Nigerians paid higher fares across all means of transportation in July –NBS

Cost of transport fares paid by Nigerians across all routes – air, land and water ways – rose sharply in July, the latest transport watch from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated.

NBS’ transport watch covers bus journeys within the city per drop, constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fares charged for specified routes single journeys; journeys by motorcycle per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journeys, increased by 8.43 per cent on a month-onmonth from N56,082.64 in June 2022 to N60,811.75 in July 2022.

On a year-onyear, the fare rose by 65.34 per cent from 36,779.73 in July 2021. Also, the average fare spaid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, increased by 3.46 per cent on a month-on-month from N582.61 in June 2022 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fares paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 44.76 per ce3nt from N416.38 in July 2021 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In another category, the average fares paid by commuters for bus journeys intercity per drop rose to N3,758.46 in July 2022, indicating an increase of 2.61 per cent on a monthon- month compared to the value of N3,662.87 in June 2022.

On a year-onyear, the cost of fare rose by 47.85 per cent from N2,542.02 in July 2021. Similarly, average fares paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in July 2022 increased to N965.82, showing a growth of 2.39 per cent on a month-onmonth from N943.26 in June 2022. On year-onyear, the fare rose by 15.56 per cent from N835.77 to N965.82 in July 2022.

