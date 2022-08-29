Nigerians paid more for transport across board in July – NBS

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The cost of transportation paid by Nigerians across all routes – air, land and the water way – rose sharply in July, the latest transport watch from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated.

NBS’ transport watch covers bus journeys within the city per drop constant routes; bus journeys intercity, state routes, charge per person; air fares charged for specified routes single journeys; journeys by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 8.43% on a month-on-month from N56,082.64 in June 2022 to N60,811.75 in July 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 65.34% from 36,779.73 in July 2021.

Also, the average fares paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, increased by 3.46% on a month-on-month from N582.61 in June 2022 to N602.77 in July 2022. In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 44.76% from N416.38 in July 2021 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In another category, the average fares paid by commuters for bus journeys intercity per drop rose to N3,758.46 in July 2022 indicating an increase of 2.61% on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,662.87 in June 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare prices rose by 47.85% from N2,542.02 in July 2021.

