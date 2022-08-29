News

Nigerians paid more for transport across board in July – NBS

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The cost of transportation paid by Nigerians across all routes – air, land and the water way – rose sharply in July, the latest transport watch from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated.

NBS’ transport watch covers bus journeys within the city per drop constant routes; bus journeys intercity, state routes, charge per person; air fares charged for specified routes single journeys; journeys by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 8.43% on a month-on-month from N56,082.64 in June 2022 to N60,811.75 in July 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 65.34% from 36,779.73 in July 2021.

Also, the average fares paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, increased by 3.46% on a month-on-month from N582.61 in June 2022 to N602.77 in July 2022. In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 44.76% from N416.38 in July 2021 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In another category, the average fares paid by commuters for bus journeys intercity per drop rose to N3,758.46 in July 2022 indicating an increase of 2.61% on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,662.87 in June 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare prices rose by 47.85% from N2,542.02 in July 2021.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Alleged Fraud: Court admits Okorocha to N500m bail 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Tuesday admitted a former Governor of Imo State and APC Presidential Aspirant, Rochas Okorocha to bail in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum. The Federal Government had on Monday arraigned Okorocha before the court on 17 counts bordering on […]
News

ASUU confirms abduction of 2 profs, others in UNIABUJA

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of Abuja chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has confirmed the abduction of two professors from the staff quarters of the institution. Armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the school premises on Tuesday morning shooting sporadically and later whisked about six persons away. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) […]
News

No going back on NUJ National Conference, elections – Isiguzo

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National President, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has said that nothing would stop its proposed triennial national delegates confer-ence and elections scheduled to hold in Umuahia, Abia State next month. Isiguzo, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday after a courtesy visit to the Chairman, NUJ FCT chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, also reacted to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica