Nigerians picked for ex-President Sirleaf’s leadership initiative

Three Nigerians including the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Teju Abisoye, have been selected for the second cohort of accomplished African women in the pan- African Amujae Initiative, the flagship programme of a former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development (EJS Centre).

The initiative launched in 2020 by the first-ever elected female head of state in Africa seeks to inspire and prepare women to unapologetically take up roles and excel in the highest echelons of public leadership and thus, set precedence worthy of emulation by others.

Leaders in the Amujae Initiative are inspiring women actively involved in building and extending a legacy for others to yearn for greater heights, radically impact their world and steer a change across different facets of human endeavours including women and youth empowerment. Abisoye, as a development expert, lawyer and youth advocate joins 14 other women leaders across 11 countries in the African continent to build upon the laudable foundation as laid by the in-augural cohorts.

Previously inaugurated leaders include Jumoke Oduwole, Hadiza Bala Usman, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman- Rawlings, Angela Nwaka, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Kula Fofana, among others. The second cohort of the leaders include Abisoye, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Ifeyinwa Maureen Okafor (Nigerian); Farida Bedwei (Ghana), and Dagmawit Moges Bekele (Ethiopia). Others are: Susan Grace Duku (South Sudan); Dr. Yakama Manty Jones, Isata Kabia (Sierra Leone); Bogolo Kenewendo (Botswana), among others. Commenting on her selection, Abisoye said: “I am humbled and delighted to be among these women of high strata, influence and impact in the public sector, who have been selected for this pan-African leadership initiative.

“This initiative is exemplary for inspiring African women to reach more remarkable milestones and serves as a platform to engage and impact the lives of daring and passionate women in Africa and across the world. “I am poised and committed to help actualise the dreams of Her Excellency Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and other Proponents of this initiative, to achieve their desired outcome for the African girl child.”

