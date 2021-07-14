Sports

…Nigerians proud of team, says Dare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has again congratulated the Nigerian male basketball team, D’Tigers, on their second straight Pre- Tokyo Olympics friendly win against World number four, Argentina on Monday. D’Tigers beat the Argentine team by a 23- point margin (94-71) to record their second major upset in three days. “Our players showed up and took care of business. Their performance in just these two games signposts the future of basketball in Nigeria. I salute and commend their patriotism and the courage and confidence they have brought to the game. You continue to make Nigeria proud,” said the Minister. D’Tigers had earlier on Sunday morning defeated the almighty Team USA 90-87 to become the first African nation to achieve such an incredible feat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Youth, Atheletes to get Data base –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new dawn awaits Nigerian youth as well as atheletes as the Ministry of Youth and sports Development is planning to create a data base that will serve as reservoir from which opportunities can be accessed. This would also ensure that proper records are kept to enable youths to derive maximum opportunities. Minister of Youth […]
Sports

TStv acquires right for EFL, begins broadcast of live matches Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Management of TStv Africa, a Nigeria Direct to home Pay TV operator, announced that the Company has acquired rights to Broadcast English Football League (EFL) Championship Live matches to Nigerians as the 2020/21 season is set to kick off Friday, September 11th. This was announced in a public statement issued on the TStv Africa […]
Sports

Rivers Utd clears outstanding liabilities owed former player

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, which the indebtedness prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA. Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica