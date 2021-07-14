…Nigerians proud of team, says Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has again congratulated the Nigerian male basketball team, D’Tigers, on their second straight Pre- Tokyo Olympics friendly win against World number four, Argentina on Monday. D’Tigers beat the Argentine team by a 23- point margin (94-71) to record their second major upset in three days. “Our players showed up and took care of business. Their performance in just these two games signposts the future of basketball in Nigeria. I salute and commend their patriotism and the courage and confidence they have brought to the game. You continue to make Nigeria proud,” said the Minister. D’Tigers had earlier on Sunday morning defeated the almighty Team USA 90-87 to become the first African nation to achieve such an incredible feat.
Related Articles
Youth, Atheletes to get Data base –Minister
A new dawn awaits Nigerian youth as well as atheletes as the Ministry of Youth and sports Development is planning to create a data base that will serve as reservoir from which opportunities can be accessed. This would also ensure that proper records are kept to enable youths to derive maximum opportunities. Minister of Youth […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
TStv acquires right for EFL, begins broadcast of live matches Friday
The Management of TStv Africa, a Nigeria Direct to home Pay TV operator, announced that the Company has acquired rights to Broadcast English Football League (EFL) Championship Live matches to Nigerians as the 2020/21 season is set to kick off Friday, September 11th. This was announced in a public statement issued on the TStv Africa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rivers Utd clears outstanding liabilities owed former player
The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, which the indebtedness prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA. Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)