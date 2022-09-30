Nigerians rally support for Davido’s Fem for a Grammy Nomination

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gotten support from a lot of Nigerians who are clamouring for his protest ground’s soundtrack, ‘Fem’, to get a Grammy nomination in a new category. The Recording Academy confirmed that plans are currently being considered to create a category for Afrobeats at the Grammy awards, adding that a new category known as “Best Song for Social Change” will be introduced. According to the academy, the category was proposed by their voting members to recognise creators of messagedriven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact. This award will recognize creators message-driven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact. Following this new development, a sizable number of music fans are tipping and rallying support for him to be nominated for the category due to the impact his Afrofusion tune “Fem” had during the #ENDSARS Portest youth movement in Nigeria.
