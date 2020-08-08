Nigerians react as man shows off ‘Eba and Soup’ he bought for N17,500

A Nigerian man identified as Bussie on Twitter recently showed off the sumptuous meal he was served in a hotel for a huge price. He was reportedly served a plate of eba and soup with a bottle of coke which was not in the picture, for N17,500. Although the food was garnished and served in a highly appealing manner, Nigerians were not confortable with the price of the food as they expressed their thoughts in the comment section. Some Nigerians also advised Bussie to lower his guard and visit another restaurant where he can get the same kind of meal for a lesser price.

Like this: Like Loading...