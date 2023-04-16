Nigerians React As Pastor Calls For A Nationwide Prayer For Ebuka (Video)

A Rivers-based pastor has called for a nationwide prayer for the famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph on Sunday, the pastor whose name was undisclosed urged Nigerians, most especially fans of the Reality TV star to pray for him so that something bad would not happen to him.

He said, “You people should put that Igbo man in prayer; I am not going to say what will happen.

“God forbid will I say. Please pray for him. Pray that let God protect him and his family,” he said in part.

In reaction to the viral video, social media users have commented on the pastor’s claims on Ebuka.

Øffîçîæll Rossie: No weapon fashioned against Ebuka and his family shall prosper.

Officialmeri_madeinheaven: “Na real God forbid, nothing b@d shall befall our own dearest, finest, fashionista Ebuka, always setting standards, smart, with very very good English God Abeg 🙏”

Bestdeal_Appliances wrote: “I cover Ebuka and his family with the blood of Jesus Christ…Amen.”

Alex_wines_and_spirits wrote: “Nothing bad’ll happen to Ebuka and his family. He is highly protected. Amen!”

Rex_bellator_11 wrote: “I have come to wonder if Nigerian pastors only see evil but don’t see progress and great fortune ??? 🤔.”