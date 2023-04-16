News

Nigerians React As Pastor Calls For A Nationwide Prayer For Ebuka (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

A Rivers-based pastor has called for a nationwide prayer for the famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph on Sunday, the pastor whose name was undisclosed urged Nigerians, most especially fans of the Reality TV star to pray for him so that something bad would not happen to him.

He said, “You people should put that Igbo man in prayer; I am not going to say what will happen.

“God forbid will I say. Please pray for him. Pray that let God protect him and his family,” he said in part.

Watch the video below

In reaction to the viral video, social media users have commented on the pastor’s claims on Ebuka.

Øffîçîæll Rossie: No weapon fashioned against Ebuka and his family shall prosper.

Officialmeri_madeinheaven: “Na real God forbid, nothing b@d shall befall our own dearest, finest, fashionista Ebuka, always setting standards, smart, with very very good English God Abeg 🙏”

Bestdeal_Appliances wrote: “I cover Ebuka and his family with the blood of Jesus Christ…Amen.”

Alex_wines_and_spirits wrote: “Nothing bad’ll happen to Ebuka and his family. He is highly protected. Amen!”

Rex_bellator_11 wrote: “I have come to wonder if Nigerian pastors only see evil but don’t see progress and great fortune ??? 🤔.”

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate removes railways, airports, power, VAT from Exclusive List

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, removed the railways, airports, electric power and Value Added Tax (VAT) from the exclusive legislative list and included them in the concurrent list. The Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, had proposed a bill to put VAT in the exclusive legislative list but while voting on the report of […]
News Top Stories

2023: Obasanjo in London, brokers Obi, Wike alliance

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri, Onyekachi Eze and Cephas Iorhemen

…camps set up technical c’ttee to harmonise strategy …as Atiku confers with Rivers gov, warns supporters on divisive comments There are indications that former President Olusegun Obasanjo travelled to London in order to break the ice and broker an alliance between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the Governor of […]
News

Atiku, Okowa promise to stabilize economy, unite Nigeria as thousands attend PDP rally in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Thousands of PDP supporters trooped into the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo on Wednesday as the party’s presidential campaign landed in Osun State. The people of Osun who are still in celebratory mood following the recent inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as their governor trooped out en masse to receive the PDP presidential candidate, […]

Leave a Comment