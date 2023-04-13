Nigerians React As Phyna Secure Better Future For 20 JAMB Students

BBNaijs reality TV star, Phyna has been showered with a lot of accolades after securing over 20 Jamb students’ hope for a better future.

According to an online academic school that tutors students, Gradely who took to its verified Twitter handle on Thursday revealed that Phyna has decided to pay for 20 students who need intensive online classes to help them in their exams.

The Big Brother Naija(BBN) Season 7 winner believes that for one to succeed in life is through faith and education which has inspired her to support the younger generation, evident in her sponsorship of 20 Jamb students.



He wrote: @unusualphyna a Reality TV star, actress and philanthropist has decided to sponsor 20 students to attend Intensive JAMB online classes to ace their exams.

“She attributes getting so far in life to God, her sheer determination and attaining a tertiary education against all odds.

Many have taken to the comment section to praise Phyna for her kind gestures and encouraged her to continue her good work.

Phynanation wrote: God bless you more and more, baby girl @unusualphyna

Juliespoetess wrote: Proud of her good kind heart here in East Africa. God bless Phyna and increase her wallet, silence her jealous indoor haters. We need people like her.

HumuKhair wrote: Now this is what we are talking about, qualities of leader no to wear bikini and wear luxury.

Amicangel wrote: Wow, this is so nice and thoughtful of her Remain Richly Blessed Phyna

