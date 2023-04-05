Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians React As Sarah Martins Throws Shades At Yul Edochie’s First Wife, May

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has stirred reactions on social media with her questionable relationship advice to women.

Her post, however, didn’t sit well with a majority of netizens as they claimed she was referring to Yul Edochie’s first wife, May.

The actress who is a close friend to Nollywood actor’s second wife, Judy, advised ladies to fearlessly snatch a good man from his partner as long as his partner is lousy and careless.

Taking to her Official Instagram page to dished out relationship advice while posting a video of herself all glammed up for an outing, she declared that “Nobody is above snatching”.

According to her, “Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman! He deserves to be loved right… Same goes for women….Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right ❤️🥂”. She wrote.

Watch the video below 👇

In reaction to her post, an Instagram user wrote, “Only if you know the consequences of all you are doing, Shey blessing CEO don collect, you go soon collect”.

Another user added, “This woman is Judy Austin’s right friend! For her to post this at the time May & Jude are Mourning ehn! Anybody supporting her must be so evil. You all showed no mercy to a Poor child that died! Social media is truly exposing people”.
Read the comments below 👇

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Marriage: I’m not emotionally strong for one person, says Don Jazzy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has revealed that he can’t be with one partner. He made this known during a chat with media personality, Nancy Isime, during the new season premiere of her show, ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ on Thursday. Born Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, music executive, singer, songwriter, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Star Trek actress, Nichelle Nichols, dies at 89

Posted on Author Reporter

  American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in 1960s sci-fi TV series Star Trek, has died aged 89. Ms Nichols broke barriers in her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the series, becoming one of the first black actresses in the US to play a figure in authority, reports the BBC. She […]
Arts & Entertainments

Miss USA 2020 crowns Mississippi’s Asya Branch, 22, as winner

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 22-year-old woman from Mississippi was crowned the winner of Miss USA’s 2020 pageant. The beauty pageant aired Monday night on FYI after being postponed months from its original spring date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The live show took place at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. Asya Branch was crowned by reigning Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, 29, […]

Leave a Reply