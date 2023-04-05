Nigerians React As Sarah Martins Throws Shades At Yul Edochie’s First Wife, May

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has stirred reactions on social media with her questionable relationship advice to women.

Her post, however, didn’t sit well with a majority of netizens as they claimed she was referring to Yul Edochie’s first wife, May.

The actress who is a close friend to Nollywood actor’s second wife, Judy, advised ladies to fearlessly snatch a good man from his partner as long as his partner is lousy and careless.

Taking to her Official Instagram page to dished out relationship advice while posting a video of herself all glammed up for an outing, she declared that “Nobody is above snatching”.

According to her, “Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman! He deserves to be loved right… Same goes for women….Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right ”. She wrote.

In reaction to her post, an Instagram user wrote, “Only if you know the consequences of all you are doing, Shey blessing CEO don collect, you go soon collect”.

Another user added, “This woman is Judy Austin’s right friend! For her to post this at the time May & Jude are Mourning ehn! Anybody supporting her must be so evil. You all showed no mercy to a Poor child that died! Social media is truly exposing people”.

