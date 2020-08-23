Nigerians receptive of StarTimes’ acquisition of LaLiga broadcast rights

StarTimes’ acquisition of the audiovisual broadcast rights of the Spanish LaLiga from the 2020/21 football season to 2024, has drawn commendations from football fans who expect StarTimes entrance to help shake up the industry for the good of Nigerians.

Some respondents, who spoke said they have already started purchasing StarTimes decoders to savour the live LaLiga matches set to set to the screens from September 12.

According to Tunde Olawole, a Real Madrid fan, living in Orile area of Lagos, “I have already bought my StarTimes decoder and I am very excited with the convenient payment plan.

It is so affordable and I know that StarTimes airing of live LaLiga will be of great benefit to football fans. I don’t care that it’s in French commentary as far as it’s very affordable.”

In his reaction, Simon Eze, a Barcelona fan, living in Egbeda, said the prospects of watching his football idol, Lionel Messi, on Star- Times is amazing.

