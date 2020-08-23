Sports

Nigerians receptive of StarTimes’ acquisition of LaLiga broadcast rights

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

StarTimes’ acquisition of the audiovisual broadcast rights of the Spanish LaLiga from the 2020/21 football season to 2024, has drawn commendations from football fans who expect StarTimes entrance to help shake up the industry for the good of Nigerians.

 

Some respondents, who spoke said they have already started purchasing StarTimes decoders to savour the live LaLiga matches set to set to the screens from September 12.

 

According to Tunde Olawole, a Real Madrid fan, living in Orile area of Lagos, “I have already bought my StarTimes decoder and I am very excited with the convenient payment plan.

 

It is so affordable and I know that StarTimes airing of live LaLiga will be of great benefit to football fans. I don’t care that it’s in French commentary as far as it’s very affordable.”

 

In his reaction, Simon Eze, a Barcelona fan, living in Egbeda, said the prospects of watching his football idol, Lionel Messi, on Star- Times is amazing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sit tight syndrome, bane of Nigeria’s football’ – Adamawa FC boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Adamawa United Chairman Emmanuel Zira, has identified the inability of football administrators to relinquish positions easily as the major problem of the country’s football administration. Zira who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update Personality Interview Segment was of the opinion that if a considerate time in leadership positions are provided in the […]
Sports

Napoli target another Eagles’ star, Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Barely a week after capturing Lille and Nigeria’s forward, Victor Osimhen, Napoli have launched another attack on Super Eagles and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, to boost their attack for next year’s Europa Cup. According to lebombedivlad, I Partenopei Manager, Napoli Coach, Genaro Gattuso, is a big fan of the Villarreal winger, and has asked the […]
Sports

Okoye happy with Rotterdam transfer

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, could not hide his joy after signing a two year deal with Eredivisie outfit, Sparta Rotterdam on Monday.   Okoye will compete in the Dutch Eredivisie next season and the young goalkeeper is happy with his latest career switch, according to words from his official social media account. “New chapter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: