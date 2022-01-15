Sports

Nigerians rekindle confidence in Eagles ahead Sudan clash

After an impressive performance against the Pharaohs of Eqypt on match day 1 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Nigerians have rekindled their confidence in the Super Eagles and can’t wait to watch the next matches showing live and in HD on StarTimes. The AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Sudan is scheduled for 5pm kick-off on Saturday, January 15 at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Garoua. Viewers at home can watch live on the StarTimes World Football channel in high definition picture quality. Football fans can pay-per-day to enjoy the thrills at N200 for classic bouquet (antenna users) and N400 for super bouquet (dish users). Fans can also watch online via the Star- Times-ON mobile app which costs just N400 weekly for sport VIP subscription. Moses Simon, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho were impressive in the game against Eqypt and a win against Sudan on Saturday would qualify Nigeria into the knockout stage, with a game to spare. Sudan, meanwhile, were lucky against Guinea Bissau in their opening game after their opponents missed a penalty.

 

