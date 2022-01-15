Nigerians rekindle confidence in Eagles ahead Sudan clash

After an impressive performance against the Pharaohs of Eqypt on match day 1 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Nigerians have rekindled their confidence in the Super Eagles and can’t wait to watch the next matches showing live and in HD on StarTimes. The AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Sudan is scheduled for 5pm kick-off on Saturday, January 15 at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Garoua. Viewers at home can watch live on the StarTimes World Football channel in high definition picture quality. Football fans can pay-per-day to enjoy the thrills at N200 for classic bouquet (antenna users) and N400 for super bouquet (dish users). Fans can also watch online via the Star- Times-ON mobile app which costs just N400 weekly for sport VIP subscription. Moses Simon, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho were impressive in the game against Eqypt and a win against Sudan on Saturday would qualify Nigeria into the knockout stage, with a game to spare. Sudan, meanwhile, were lucky against Guinea Bissau in their opening game after their opponents missed a penalty.
Related Articles
Euro 2020: Holland leave it late to beat Ukraine
…late Austrian strikes sink North Macedonia Denzel Dumfries headed a dramatic late winner to earn the Netherlands victory after Ukraine had come back from 2-0 down in a Group C thriller in Amsterdam. Oranje boss Frank de Boer is hoping to use Euro 2020 to prove to fans he is the right man to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON comes alive on DStv, GOtv
SuperSport will again be the number one destination for football fans on DStv and GOtv with the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021 getting the new year off to a cracking start. All 52 matches will be broadcast live on DStv with several dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LMC announces N75m prize money for NPFL winner
It’s a new dawn for clubs playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as the League Management Company (LMC) has announced a N75 million prize for the winner of the 2020/2021 league season scheduled to kick-off on December 27. While confirming the new date announced by the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)