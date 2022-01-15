Nigerians reply Buhari: Ohanaeze: You’ll continue to give account of your stewardship

Reacting to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent interview with Channels Television where he dared any Nigerian to take him to the court to account for his actions after his eight years reign, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that any leader, who leaves office, including President Muhammadu Buhari, will continue to give account of his stewardship till death. According to the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, former leaders are required to continue to give account of their stewardship and that some even write autobiography just to account for or clarify certain events or decisions while in office. He said: “Every leader will continue to give account of his stewardship until he dies.

Even at a point he even has to write a book, a kind of autobiography, stating his leadership, the things he did and the things he didn’t do; why he embarked on certain policies and why he didn’t embark on some others. So every leader must continue to account for his leadership until he dies. “So I believe that President Buhari will change his mind on it in future. It’s unavoidable; you will continue to give account; even now Babangida (former military head of state) is still giving account of his stewardship, until the president dies.”

Buhari not a democrat, says Rev Ladi Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson said that Buhari has only confirmed that he is not a democrat but a soldier, who is not accountable to anyone and sees himself above the law. Buhari in the interview when questioned on accountability after leaving office had said that: ‘‘Nobody should ask me to come and give evidence in any court, otherwise whoever it is will be in trouble because all important things are on record.’’ Thompson, who is a Strategist thinker and security expert, said: ‘‘By now the nation should have accepted the obvious that President Muhammad Buhari no matter the democratic trimmings will always ever be major General Mohammed Buhari whose primary identity that has shaped his life is that of a soldier first and everything else afterwards. ‘‘His pronouncement about “court proceedings” after his exit should be proof to us that the conspiracy theories about one substitute from Mali are all lies. This is our vintage Mohammed Buhari in his natural element and I don’t know why such statements should arouse any interests because our dear general makes this Freudian slips every now and then when he is addressing “idle civilians”. He, however, advised that Nigerians should not worry themselves about him but concern themselves with the present challenges threatening the fabric of the nation. ‘‘Instead of this needless diversions, we need to focus on the future of our youths and the dark clouds gathering in the horizon,’’ he said.

It re-affirms his integrity, says ex- president of INC, Ambaowei

The former President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Charles Ambaowei, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has only re-affirmed his integrity knowing that none of the people or politician can accuse him of corruption because he knows everyone of them and their various deals. According to him, Buhari is saying that his integrity is intact and that he fears no accusation, which cannot be said of many of our leaders. “That is the way he puts it. The man is saying that his integrity is intact. Can Obasanjo also say the same thing?

IYC: “It is not in Buhari’s place to say no govt should probe him

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) said it is not in the place of Buhari to say that governments after him should not try him or call him to account for his government’s actions. This position was made known by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Ebilade Ekeref. He said that: “Buhari should realise that we are running a constitutional democracy and after his regime, every other regime has the right to look at the records under his watch. ‘‘So if he is saying that no leadership should question his government when he leaves office, that statement is wrong and it shows that he has forgotten then that he also probed other governments and he should also expect that the government that will succeed him will also probe him if the government so wishes. “It is not in his place to say that no government should probe him since he has a constitutional right to probe other persons. Government people can also ask him how he utilised the resources that accrued to his government for eight years he has been in power.

Buhari’s comment is pathetic, despicable, says Middlebelt Forum

The Convener of the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, described Buhari’s comment as pathetic and despicable of a leader. He said the statement of the President is a cover up because he knows that there are quite dirty deals and so many things by the grace of God that would be unravelled when the time comes. Bunu said until the President gets to that point he will know whether the President that would take over from him has the right to invite him for questioning or not. “He has attitude of being holier than thou. This is quite pathetic and despicable for a President that feels he has the right to check the excesses of other people but others don’t have the right. Until we get to that point he will know whether the President that would take over from him has the right to invite him for questioning or not. “All this things are covered up because they themselves know that there are quite dirty and there are so many things by the grace of God that would be unravelled when the time comes.

He should not see himself as above the law – Lawyer

A legal practitioner in Adamawa State, who does not want his name mentioned noted that as a Nigerian, President Muhammadu Buhari, is and should not be above the law of the land. ‘‘Nigerians are therefore surprise to witness some of the actions and inactions of the man which I believe does not portray the Buhari I knew some years back,’’ he said. While the former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Mr. Pady Padio, said the President should not be above the law but the National Assembly members refused to checkmate the presidency constitutionally. Padio, who described the National Assembly members as rubber stamps and appendage to the President, stated that the members were handpicked by the President, making him to be ironically above the law. A public commentator, Muazu Abari, also stated that Buhari is not above the law rather he is acting based on some sections of the constitution, which gave him the power to act in that manner.

