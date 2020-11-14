Nigerians rescued me from untimely death following my illness –Ikhana

Ex-international, Kadiri Ikhana, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the Nigeria Professional Football League cannot grow since the national team coaches have decided not to invite players from the league to the Super Eagles. Excerpts…

Good to see you back on your feet; how are you feeling now?

I want to give Allah the glory and as you can see, I am no longer walking with the aid of a stick; I’m now back on my feet and doing very well. I must thank God for everything.

When it happened and you were crying for help, were you expecting the kind of response you got?

Obviously I was not expecting a very quick response, but at the same time, I was surprised that between two and three days, I had someone who took over the responsibility of treating me, it was like a magic. I want to thank the press because if not for them, maybe by now, I would have been in my grave. I want to also appreciate the hospital that gave me free treatment; they carried out the surgery on me, helping to replace my hips. I will be grateful to them forever.

You had injury while in active service to Nigeria as a player, what will you tell the current generation of players looking at what has happened to you?

I don’t think this situation will happen to those players playing in this generation because most of them know their right. When we were playing, we just wanted to play the game and didn’t care about what would happen next. And I must say that sport is a very good way of living because when my problem started, the country rose to help me. Fine it was a hospital that treated me but I will say contributions from so many people really helped during that period with the money I used in buying my medications, hotel accommodation and feeding in Abuja, putting into consideration how expensive it is to stay in Abuja. Coaches like Imama Amapakabo, Gbenga Ogunbote and the rest of them contributed huge sums of money to support me. Also, clubs that I had worked for in the past like Enyimba, Kano Pillars, all contributed for me. Players in diaspora too also supported, players like Victor Moses gave me N1m and others too, ranging from N50,000 and above, so I was able to live comfortably until I left Abuja. All these people I mentioned are all Nigerians, so if I say the country never did anything for me, I will be very wrong and ungrateful, they did it on behalf of the country and that’s the way it should be.

You actually played football when there was no money in the game compared to now, would you say you would have loved to come during this generation?

I think I am very lucky to come during my generation because when you see what’s happening now, everybody playing for the love of money, but I can tell you, money is not everything. When I walk on the streets, enter stadia anywhere in the country, people always come out to greet me, relate with me, try to take pictures. I could have the whole money in the world and they might not have that love for me. My association with football has paid me more dividends than I never expected. I will say it was good I came in my own generation.

Are you through with coaching?

Obviously I am. By December 2020, I will be 74. At that age, it will be very wrong of somebody like me to want to go back to coaching. Imama and Ogunbote are both my children, and I should now start to stay on the opposite bench against them, at my age? I am already forgetting things. It is right for me to step down and probably try to give advice from the background. I think I am done with coaching.

You mentioned Imama and Ogunbote, how do you see these younger coaches taking over from your generation?

When you have a child and you see him growing up and taking up your profession, doing well, you will be very proud of them anywhere you are. People know my relationship with them; for example, Imama played for me when I was with Kano Pillars, he was my goalkeeper then, I actually came to Port Harcourt to take him to Kano, Ogunbote was with Gateway, I took him to Kwara United, they were both young then, same with Kennedy Boboye. There are many of them that have been under me in the past, about eight of them like that. It is a thing of joy for me to see those I nurtured succeeding, it’s a great thing and joy in my heart.

As a former coach of the Super Falcons, the NFF recently appointed a new coach, Randy Waldrum, to handle the national team, is that the best we can do?

It is very crazy. I have to put it that way because when you see that the country has produced great players who are now coaches, and all we could do was to go and get a foreign coach, then it is crazy. We are not working on building our own, all we are saying is that they don’t have experience, where are they going to get the experience? Is it something they can get at the market or where? They can only get the experience working with the tools which for me is the national team, without that it is difficult. I have coached the Super Falcons in the past and I say we have those who can stand their ground and lead the team at the moment. I don’t know what we want to gain by bringing in a white man. All we are thinking about is how to qualify for the World Cup, but are we thinking about that alone or how we are going to develop the game in the country? The same thing is happening to the male national team at the moment; imagine a country like Nigeria cannot get a player from the local league to be invited to the national team; this is disastrous for the game.

Will you say the league is at the level it was during your days as player and a coach?

No, this started happening about 10 years ago and we have been talking but nobody listens. You gain experience by traveling from country to country, playing against different teams and build on that either as a coach or as a player. After traveling and gaining that experience, you share that with your teammates when you return, this continues to spread to the clubs. At the moment, we don’t have a player in the team going to play international games, all the players there are based in Europe or other continents, so after playing for Nigeria, they take the experience back to their various clubs, it’s no longer in the country, so it will be very difficult to see our league growing. It will be difficult for the league to grow until we start believing in our own, it’s not supposed to be about winning all the time, as we need to develop the game back at home too. Imagine when you go to stadium now for a big game, you will see about 100 people who paid, about 1000 who entered free, when in the past people will find it difficult to get tickets on matchday because they were already sold out. We just need to continue to talk about it. When the top clubs are not growing, what will now happen to the non-league sides, they cannot grow because it can only spread down if the top has something. We will continue to talk about youth development, it can’t work because after training youths, they won’t get anywhere, they will rot there’ maybe out of 30, they pick two and take them abroad to one small team, it’s really a sad story.

Do you think any of our teams on the continent have a chance of succeeding with league still to start?

It is minus 50 percent chances for us because I am not expecting any team to do well. As a coach, I know how to prepare for international games like the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, it is not something you will just go for a preseason and say you are ready. Football is not like that. If you leave football for six months, it can leave you for six years, that’s just it for me. Imagine we have teams that would be playing on the continent and they have not been playing for so many months now. I won’t blame them if they fail.

