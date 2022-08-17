News Top Stories

Nigerians should be patient, prayerful to overcome challenges –IBB

Former military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has called on Nigerians to shun politicians and individuals who preach hate and disunity as electioneering heightens towards the 2023 general election. Gen Babangida who stated this while speaking to journalists during a meeting to commemorate his 81st birthday also tasked Nigerians to be patient with each other and continue to be prayerful, adding that Nigerians should not give up hope over the challenges bedevilling the country as “this too shall pass.” “I plead with us to be patient with one another and be prayerful. We need to continue to sensitise people on how to live in peace and harmony. Nigerians and, indeed, journalists must shun politicians and individuals who preach hate and disunity as the election campaigns heighten towards the 2023 general election.”

He urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the unity of the country and remain resolute that Nigeria will get better. Babangida charged: “If the media and journalists ignore the spreaders of hate, they will not have a platform to pass across their messages.

“You are doing enough to promote the unity of the country. You can change the psyche of Nigerians. I implore you to ignore those that preach hate and disunity. Ignore them and don’t bother about them.” The former head of state said that the media can shape how Nigerians behave, stressing that they should put in more deliberate efforts so that they would be able to change the Nigerian narrative.

“You can only do this through objective reportage and I like the debate that is ongoing in the media; it is giving the people the insight that they need to see. What the media is doing now is very good.” “I give thanks to God for keeping me through these years. The lessons I have learnt over the years that have shaped me are patience and respect for every human being as human beings. Nigerians should learn to imbibe these virtues.” The chapel led by the chairman, Comrade Yakubu Mustapha Bina, presented 81-year birthday card and offered prayers for the elder statesman at his residence in Minna, Niger State, capital.

 

