Nigerians should beg Umahi to be president – NUJ, NAWOJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have said Governor David Umahi’s infrastructural strides in Ebonyi State should make Nigerians appeal to him to be president in 2023. The two bodies made the submission in Abakaliki after inspecting various developmental projects of the governor after their Central Working Committees meeting in the state.

The NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, said the plethora of Umahi’s infrastructural strides should make Nigerians approach him to replicate such at the national level. He said: “What we saw in Ebonyi was mind-boggling and we were further dumbfounded because we know that Ebonyi is among the states which receive the least monthly allocation.

“It further shows that the governor is a good manager of lean resources and such a man is whom the nation needs at this critical time.” The NUJ president said the King David University, Uburu, is a world-class facility that will solve the ugly trend of medical tourism in the country. He added: “I know that such monumental edifice would be difficult for a state government to handle, so I am happy that it has been taken over by the Federal Government.”

 

