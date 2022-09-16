Nigerians should support S’East to produce next president –Ikeyina

Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina is a factional presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In this interview, he speaks on the 2023 general election and why a presidential candidate from the South East region should be supported as the next president of Nigeria, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What are your thoughts on the build-up to the 2023 general election?

I am optimistic that there will be a change of government in 2023 at the national level. I am happy about the new electoral law, which will ensure that the votes of Nigerians will count. I believe that this period will afford us the opportunity to do things right and ensure our survival as a nation. Many Nigerians are not happy with what is happening politically, economically and socially in the country. Some people have been disenfranchised; the policy of federal character has not been maintained. Things are not working; there is insecurity and killings on a daily basis. There is high cost of living; inflation is high. So, 2023 is going to afford Nigerians the opportunity to vote for a new president, who will see everyone as a Nigerian. 2023 will afford us an opportunity to heal wounds across the country. The youths will have the opportunity to vote for the candidates of their choice with the hope that their votes will count, and so also for other Nigerians. The South-East which has been neglected politically for so many decades will most probably be supported to have one of its own elected as president, at least for the sake of peace and unity.

You talk passionately about a president of South-East extraction; do you think that there is a candidate from the region who has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election?

With the state that we are in this country, we should be thinking beyond party lines. Nigeria is at crossroads. I am a nationalist; I want Nigeria to remain a united country but there won’t be unity and peace if a major tribe like the Igbo is sidelined in the scheme of things, politically. I am a factional presidential candidate of the SDP but I am ready to sacrifice my ambition for a credible candidate, who is younger and has the capacity to do the job. My ambition cannot be above the general interest of the people. It is an understatement to ask if there is any competent candidate from the South-East. Of course, we have competent candidates.

You can see the crowd that an Igbo presidential candidate is pulling, especially among young people and you cannot discountenance that no matter how much you try. We have tried the two major ethnic groups; let us try the last ethnic group that makes Nigeria stand on a tripod. I am not an ethnic chauvinist but a true Nigerian. Things are not working because there is high level of marginalization. You can feel it. People are not happy. This government has not performed well.

An economy with single-digit inflation on May 29, 2015, was handed over to it. The leaders claim that they would leave behind a better Nigeria when at the twilight of this regime, inflation in Africa’s most populous country has soared to over 17.7 per cent and annual food inflation is over 18.5 per cent. Nigeria is not just dealing with rising inflation because when combined with high levels of unemployment and low growth in the public and private sectors, Africa’s largest economy is in the throes of an extended bout of stagflation.

How can that be the better Nigeria the president claims he will bequeath to Nigerians? So, you can see why people are interested in who becomes the president in 2023. We cannot continue like this. There must be real change. Every tribe and religion must be given a sense of belonging and I believe that we have a competent candidate from the South-East, who can change things. Nigerians are angry, no doubt, and it is for that reason that we saw an upsurge of people struggling to get Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, recently stated that the signs of the present happenings suggest that the mood of Nigerians may not be inclined to business as usual.

I watched a video which has gone viral some time ago, where Governor Obaseki was seen admonishing PDP members to change their adulterous ways or be swept away by the tidal wave of political tsunami that is building up. He told them that the future of politics in the country is changing. Let me quote what he said: ‘I don’t know whether you are closely watching what is going on; the level of disenchantment with the existing political parties. I am sure in all our homes; we have so many people now who call themselves Obi-dients.’ The South-East has a competent presidential candidate, who other Nigerians should support for the sake of peace, equity and justice. It is no longer an issue of whether the South-East is ready but whether Nigerians are ready to support the region that has sacrificed so much for the unity of the country. The payback time is now.

Who is your preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election?

The candidate I will support is someone who truly cares about the masses. A candidate who doesn’t judge based on what part of the country you are from, and whose interest is to unite and not divide us as a country. Just like the youth, I will support someone who wants to bring an end to police brutality, bad governance, poverty, corruption, insecurity, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, and I want to say that I think, there is a candidate from the South-East who comes close to the qualities I just mentioned. Nigeria is at crossroads as we speak, things have gone so bad.

We are so divided as a nation. Corruption and inflation have hit the rooftop. Insecurity is the order of the day, and no day passes without one hearing news of kidnap and killings of Nigerians across the country. So, we need an energetic young person to face the huge task. You must agree with me that the task is daunting. We need a young person to do the job and I can conveniently tell you that there are candidates from the South-East extraction who have the qualities that I just mentioned compared to the other leading candidates.

It is true that one can reason that the age of a presidential candidate doesn’t matter as much as how competent that candidate is, especially if the person is healthy, but in Nigeria, youths have been neglected for too long, especially in politics. So, there is every need to allow them to express themselves, especially now that they are so determined to be politically relevant, judging by their involvement in the build-up to the general election.

Some people think that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are too powerful for any other candidate, considering the fact that their parties have structures, unlike other candidates who don’t have structures. Invariably, they are saying that there is no candidate from the South-East, who can match them. What are your thoughts on that?

I don’t want to malign any presidential candidate. I will tell you that one thing you need to know is that the new Electoral Act will make the votes of the citizens’ count. I will also tell you that it is not going to be business as usual. The coming elections will spring a lot of surprises. I am not trying to campaign for anybody but what I am saying is that my love for Nigeria is driving me to suggest what we can do as a country to ensure that every tribe and region is given a sense of belonging. We have three major tribes and all of them except the Igbo have not been given an opportunity to be president of Nigeria.

I read an article, where the person to who it was attributed to, said that supporters of APC/Tinubu are mostly those who rely on government patronage, the existing corrupt system, brief-case/portfolio contractors and businessmen who have no viable means of livelihood or ability to create wealth outside of government. It further noted that they depend solely on the government to live. The report also noted that supporters of PDP/ Atiku are mainly those who didn’t benefit from APC’s maladministration, with the hope that Atiku’s presidency will allow them to make money from the treasury.

The article noted that they are so used to free money from their days in government that the last seven years have so impoverished them and they can’t wait to take over. The writer said that the two groups have almost the same ideology except that one is in power and the other can’t wait to replace the one in power. You can see from the assessments that the citizens should be yearning for change.

They want something different. If the majority of the citizens want something different, do you think structures matter anymore, as some people would always claim? Nigerians know what they want. The young people know what they want, and thank God, there will be an electronic transmission of election results, so the votes will count. Nigerians have suffered enough and I am sure everyone is in a hurry to experience that change. The group of young people, whose political consciousness has improved away from what they were known for, is self-reliant, whose only dream is to have a working government.

They believe Nigeria has great and enormous potential and can work again. They want a new beginning for Nigeria; a change from the endemic corruption that has been the bane of Nigeria’s development. They want Nigeria to be productive by industrialisation. They want a shift from consumption to production; a Nigeria that can tackle insecurity by creating jobs and industrialising the economy. I will boldly say that the candidate from the South-East can give us the Nigeria of our dream.

