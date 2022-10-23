Nigerians should vote wisely in 2023 elections – Rev. Ibekwe

The Chairman of Church Advisory Council, Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC), Rev. Dan Ibekwe, in this interview speaks on why Nigerians should not be deceived in casting their votes wrongly in the 2023 general elections, the church’s 40 years journey and sundry matters. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reportsdo

Are you one of the individuals who feel burdened over the degeneration of values in the society and state of things in the country?

Yes. We are seeing what is happening now in the society, a lot of things are changing and we know that Christ is coming very soon. What we are doing now is to let everybody know and prepare for the coming of Jesus Christ. We are warning people that it is time; those that have been living careless lives should mend their lives and be prepared for eternity.

The way the nation is at the moment troubles me because I am of the old breed. For example, I came to Lagos in 1964 before the war, I schooled in Lagos both at the secondary and university level. That time I was leaving at Surulere and I used to trek from Surulere to Lagos Island and come back anytime without fear. The only thing that frightened me is a dog because if one barks at a point another will back at another point. There were no cases of armed robbery. But now you cannot walk freely, a development that troubles people like me.

I went with Advanced Level results to the university and three years later I finished and got a job, accommodation and a car, but where are the graduates today?

Then the time you graduate from the university depends on you, but it is not that way now.

So we are troubled. We have to repent and tell God we are sorry. The horrible things we are hearing now are abominations during our time and I think the state of things is part of the punishment from God for doing abominable things. If we go back to God in repentance, surely he will bring back to us our prosperity.

The 2023 general election is a few months away, what is the church doing to ensure the will of God is enthroned?

We are praying that God will bring a righteous person because if the righteous are on the throne, the people will rejoice but when the unrighteous ascend the throne the people will mourn. That is what God has said and it is happening so let the people be wise in those they cast their votes for. We are praying for peace in Nigeria and urge all citizens to ensure they have their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to vote in the coming elections. As Christians we must participate in politics, especially the electioneering process of choosing the right people that will lead us as a country.

There are your concerns over the preference for prosperity messages over scriptural edifications of some preachers. What is your take?

The Bible talks about prosperity so much both in the old and new testaments. It depends on the area you are gifted, some churches talk on prosperity, healing, righteousness and others topics. So prosperity is not bad, if you are poor, it is a curse. God wants everyone to prosper and you use your prosperity to help the less privileged. It is only when you use it on yourself that God frowns at it.

Now that CCIC is marking her 40th anniversary, if there are no funds we cannot do what we are doing right now. The camp meeting we are going to do will take a lot of millions. We are inviting many people including preachers and we will be spending money, rent a hall that costly largely. Without money we cannot do that.

However, while preaching prosperity holiness must go together with it. Both must be together. Of course you cannot prosper or have good success if you are not living a holy life, it is impossible. In fact, go and read Psalms 37 and 73, you will see what God said about those who are prosperous without godliness. It is terrible.

CCIC is marking its 40th anniversary and you were one of those that started the ministry with the founder Rev. Tunde Joda and his wife, Rev. Ebun, could you recall how the journey started?

We started as a house fellowship in a brother’s house. At that time, our senior founding pastor was a student at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). From five people, we grew to about 20 people and the room was full and we were using the corridor.

When we saw that the population was increasing, we went to Foursquare Church and were using their facility. From there we moved to Yewande Memorial School at James Robertson and when we increased, by that time the senior pastor had finished from LUTH, we moved to Eric Moore Secondary School.

The population was increasing, then we moved to the warehouse in Ijora, and being an industrial area it was not conducive, we then started looking for a space of our own. We thank God for the journey these 40 years but I must say we have not even scratched the surface in what we further desire to accomplish to the expansion of God’s kingdom.

What influenced the journey from a ministry into a church one year after it started?

A ministry is one person’s vision. You get a vision to start something, but once you share it, it is no longer your own, and as a church owned by so many people they can share a part of your vision – that is why.

What is your personal experience that made you stay till now in the church?

When I came here we had some problems, my wife and I, but with the teaching on how to study the Bible and how to pray in a special way I grew in faith. So, my life changed from when I used to be in the Church where we do quiet prayer and nobody addresses your specific problem.

40 years is a milestone in the life of a church or ministry, what are the plans outlined for the celebration?

The theme of the celebration is ‘Possessing your Promised Land’. We have up to 50 centers now, but I believe we have not scratched the surface like I mentioned earlier. God has made available to us opportunities. So it is for us now to possess those opportunities as a church and individuals. None of us has reached potential yet, we still have a long way to go. So, it’s to encourage us to accomplish what God desires of us. Some of the speakers at the camp meeting would include Revd. Tunde and Ebun Joda, Pastor Jerry Eze, Poju Oyemade and Nkechi Ene.

However as part of giving back to the society and evangelizing, the church will donate one kilowatt of solar inverter to Bode Thomas Police Station to power their CCTV equipment. We will also donate a portable water project in Muritala Ajadi Animashaun Community Secondary School, Surulere.

As part of the celebration, we recently conducted a medical and welfare outreach within the Ilasa community and visited a Correctional Centre and three orphanages as a way of giving back to society. Also, as part of the celebration the church will be giving out grants of one million to winners of its entrepreneurial competition to help upscale their businesses.

