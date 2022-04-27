Nigerians spend N1.6trn annually to pay school fees outside -ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said at least N1.6 trillion was spent by Nigerians every year as school fees to schools outside the country.

Recall that at several fora, government officials have been accused of exhibiting a nonchalant attitude towards the nation’s education system, following the enrolment of their wards and other family members in schools outside the country.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on the side-lines of a meeting of the Central Working Committee of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) comprising of all Presidents and General Secretaries of all its affiliate unions on Wednesday in Abuja, to deliberate on the state of education in Nigeria among other issues.

Prof. Osodeke, who lamented that the education system in the country was fast deteriorating and falling from global standards, expressed pains that such humongous amount would help address majority of the crisis in the Nigerian University System (NUS) that has continued to flare industrial disharmony.

He said: “Let’s work on the system in such a way that if it works our university can compete with any other university in the world in terms of staff and students.

“When you go to other universities even in Benin Republic, you have multiple people from different countries at the university with multiple ideas but in Nigeria we have refused to even look at the states; we have 90% of staff from the state and that’s the problem we’re having.

“No foreign student is coming in here, so many of our Nigerian students are moving abroad.

“A report earlier this year by the Central Bank stated that Nigerians spend N1.6 trillion every year to pay school fees outside. That money could revamp this system if we allow it to work. So those are the major reasons why we are on strike.”

Reacting to the recent insistence by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige of having done what many could not do to forestall strikes by ASUU, Prof. Osodeke, however, accused the minister of destroying the university system under his watch.

