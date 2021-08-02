News Top Stories

Nigerians spend N2.129trn on fuel in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Nigerians expended over N2.129 trillion on petroleum products in 12 months.

 

The Nigerian Nation-al Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which declared this on Sunday, announced that its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded N234.63 billion revenue from the sale of white  products in the month of March 2021, representing a 24.7 per cent increase from  the N188.15billion sales recorded in the previous month of February 2021.

 

This is contained in the March 2021 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to a press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.

 

The report indicated that total revenue generated from the sales of white products for the period of March 2020 to March 2021 stood at N2.129trillion, where petrol contributed about 99.24 per cent of the total sales with a value of N2.113trllion.

 

In terms of volume, the above value translates to 1.75billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC in the month of March 2021 compared to  1.4billion litres in the month of February 2021.

 

This volume is made up of 1.782billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 0.45million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Total sale of white products for the period of March 2020 to March 2021 stood at 17.374billion litres and PMS accounted for 17.265billion litres or 99.37 per cent.

The NNPC continues to diligently monitor the daily stock of PMS to achieve uninterrupted supply, effective distribution and zero fuel queue across Nigeria.

 

In the gas sector, a total of 222.74billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month March 2021 translating to an average daily production of 7,183.33million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

 

For the period of March 2020 to March 2021, a total of 2,911.62bcf of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,409.60mmscfd during the period. Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 63.23 per cent, 19.78 per cent and 63.99 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

 

In terms of natural gas off-take, commercialisation and utiliseation, out of the 210.55bcf supplied in March 2021, a total of 138.38bcf was commercialized, consisting of 45.42bcf and 92.96bcf for the domestic and export market respectively.

 

This translates to a total supply of 1,465.42mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 2,998.26mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

 

This implies that 63.18% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 36.82 per cent was reinjected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

Gas flare rate was 9.50 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 671.13mmscfd) compared to average gas flare rate of 7.25 per cent (i.e. 532.37mmscfd) for the period of March 2020 to March 2021.

 

On domestic gas supply to the power sector, a total of 844mmscfd was delivered to gas-fired power plants in the month of March 2021 to generate about 3,530mega watts (mw) compared with February 2021 where 825mmscfd was supplied  to generate 3,580mw.

 

The report also informed that the Corporation recorded 70 vandalised points across its pipeline network in the period under review, representing 29.63 per cent increase from the 54 points recorded in the previous month.

 

While the Port Harcourt area accounted for 63 per cent of the vandalised points, the Mosimi area accounted for 21 per cent and the Gombe area accounted for the remaining 16 per cent.

 

NNPC is, however, working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to effectively monitor the pipelines with a view to reducing and eventually eliminating the menace of pipeline vandalism.

 

The March 2021 MFOR is the 68th edition of the report, it is published monthly to keep the Nigerian public up to date with the operations of the Corporation in line with the management’s guiding philosophy of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).

 

 

