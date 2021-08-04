Nigerians spend N32.9bn on text messages in 1 year

8.2bn SMS sent locally in 2020 …records 29% increase

Despite the threat of Over the Top (OTT) services, Whatsapp, Facebook, etc, mobile network operators in the country realised approxirevmately N32.9 billion from short message service (SMS) in 2020, New Telegraph has learnt.

This indicates that Nigerians still pay for text messages amidst the availability of different data-based free messaging platforms. According to the full-year 2020 industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telcos recorded a total of 8.2 billion outgoing SMS in the 12 months.

This also showed a 29 per cent increase in the number of text messages sent by the subscribers messages compared to 2019 when a total of 6.4 billion messages were sent. The text message revenue for the operators was calculated based on the fixed cost of N4 per local SMS, which when multiplied with the 8.2 billion messages sent amount to N32.9 billion.

The MNOs have, over the years, been complaining that the operation of OTTs in the country has been eroding their revenue from voice and text messages. However, according to NCC, the 8.2 billion SMS were only those sent within the country (local) as the operators also recorded 57.5 million outgoing international SMS. This indicated that the operators also realised significant revenue from messages sent to receivers outside the country as the costs are higher than that of local SMS. Although it varies depending on the country of destination, the lowest cost per international SMS from Nigeria is N20.00 Analysis of the data showed that MTN recorded the largest number of SMS sent locally within the year with 6.1 billion SMS sent over its network. Airtel came second with 1.8 billion while Globacom recorded 4.9 million.

Subscribers on 9mobile network sent 288.8 million SMS while Smile recorded 15.2 million. Ntel recorded the least SMS as its subscribers sent 2.1 million within the period. Record of international SMS showed that MTN also led the pack as its subscribers sent 31.7 million. Airtel’s international SMS stood at 15.3 million, while Globacom recorded 6.5 million. 9mobile’s subscribers sent 2.3 million SMS to networks out of the country as Smile and Ntel recorded 23,800 and 154,484 respectively. Industry analysts noted that while the rate at which telecoms subscribers use SMS might have reduced due to the embrace of OTTs, its use cannot be completely taken over by the free messaging platforms. According to them, some messages, especially for formal communications are best sent via SMS, hence, it may never be out of use by subscribers.

As technological innovations evolve, new means of communication have kept budding, leading to the emergence of the OTTs. This has seen a change in the consumption pattern of telecom consumers as many now prefer communicating via Skype, Facebook, or Whatsapp to making calls or sending text messages.

Incidentally, all these OTT services ride on the telcos’ networks, but the operators said they make little or no returns from the OTTs as they would in voice calls and SMS. As a result, telecom companies, not only in Nigeria but also across the globe, have been complaining bitterly over dwindling revenues.

Meanwhile, the NCC’s data also revealed that a total of 150.8 billion outgoing national calls were recorded across the networks in 2020, while total incoming calls were 151.8 billion. According to the report, MTN also recorded the highest total outgoing and incoming traffic of 103.5 billion and 105.4 billion respectively in the period under review. Airtel recorded 41.8 billion outgoing calls and 41.8 billion incoming calls, while Globacom’s calls record stood at 758.7 million and 128.2 million for outgoing and incoming respectively. 9mobile recorded 3.5 billion outgoing and 4.4 billion incoming calls while Ntel had 795.8 million outgoing and 65 million incoming calls. Smile recorded 328.7 million outgoing and 48.5 million incoming calls on its network.

