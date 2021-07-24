News

Nigerians still operate Twitter despite ban, FG tells court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Federal Government had told a Federal High Court in Lagos that despite the ban on Twitter, many Nigerians are still using the social media platform. The disclosure was contained in counter-affidavit filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Federal Government, in opposition to a suit by a right activist, Inibehe Effiong, challenging the ban on the use of Twitter by Nigerians.

Effiong, had in the aftermath of the ban dragged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the federal government to court. In the suit marked FHC/ L/CS/542/2021, the rights activist is seeking nine reliefs including an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further suspending, deactivating or banning the operation and accessibility of Twitter or any other social media service in Nigeria. He also want the court to declare the threat of criminal prosecution issued by Malami and Mohammed against Nigerians who ‘violate’ the suspension or ban of Twitter, despite the absence of any written law as illegal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi eulogises Olumilua at Commendation Service

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commended the late former Governor of the Old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua for ensuring that Ondo State was enlisted as an oil producing state during his tenure. Fayemi said the outstanding political-will and courageous action taken by Olumilua while presiding as a governor of the Old Ondo […]
News

FG committed to diversifying economy – Minister

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hon. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Thursday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to diversifying the national economy and putting it back on the path of growth. He said the Federal Government was also determined to do all it entailed to lift the country out of poverty […]
News

Sanwo-Olu completes over 1,097 projects in 970 schools

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategies to enhance school infrastructure in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State yesterday said that his administration has completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. The governor also said that his administration has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and supplied […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica