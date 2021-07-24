Nigerians still operate Twitter despite ban, FG tells court

The Federal Government had told a Federal High Court in Lagos that despite the ban on Twitter, many Nigerians are still using the social media platform. The disclosure was contained in counter-affidavit filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Federal Government, in opposition to a suit by a right activist, Inibehe Effiong, challenging the ban on the use of Twitter by Nigerians.

Effiong, had in the aftermath of the ban dragged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the federal government to court. In the suit marked FHC/ L/CS/542/2021, the rights activist is seeking nine reliefs including an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further suspending, deactivating or banning the operation and accessibility of Twitter or any other social media service in Nigeria. He also want the court to declare the threat of criminal prosecution issued by Malami and Mohammed against Nigerians who ‘violate’ the suspension or ban of Twitter, despite the absence of any written law as illegal.

Like this: Like Loading...