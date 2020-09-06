Nigerians stranded in Ghana should bring their investments home –Experts

As the Federal Government expresses its determination to hold talks with the Ghanian authorities in order to resolve trade dispute between the two countries.

Some prominent Nigerians have called on the Nigerian traders stranded in the West African country on account of the closure of their shops, to relocate their businesses home to contribute in the efforts to build a virile Nigerian economy.

Speaking, managment expert and professor of political-economy, Pat Utomi said if the Nigerians effected by the closure do not have other alternative means of sustaining their lives in Ghana, they should relocate their businesses to Nigeria and contribue in building the economy.

He noted that Nigeria does not yet have infrastructure for the thriving of business, those who have braved it have good stories to tell, saying despite the obstacles in the Nigerian business environment, the profit margins is mouth watering.

Also speaking, President of Igboekulie, an Igbo socio-political organisation, Prince Ben Onuora said While he not discourage those who alternative means of surviving in Ghana, from staying put in the country, he enjoined those stranded to bring their investments home.

He noted Nigeria and Ghana have long history of robust relationship that should be sustained in the interest of both countries and the ECOWAS sub-region. Meanwhile in a press statement on Thursday, Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs, said senior Ghanaian government officials led by Allan Kyeremanteng, Ghana’s minister for trade and industry, arrived in Abuja to hold discussions with Nigerian officials over the issue.

In the past weeks, both countries have been at loggerheads over the “ill treatment” of Nigerians in Ghana. In June, a part of the Nigerian mission building in Ghana was demolished. Some Nigerian traders in Ghana also accused the Ghanaian government of closing their shops over non-registration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), which requires $1,000,000 minimum foreign equity.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, who is currently in Ghana to review the crisis, has also urged the Ghanaian government to review its law on GIPC registration.

