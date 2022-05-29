Nigerians struggling for survival –PDP

It was drama at the Special National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as two of the presidential aspirants withdrew at the floor of the convention. That was even as the party said the 2023 general election will be Nigerians struggle for survival.

PDP’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Chairman of the 2022 PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) Senator David Mark, in their separate speeches at the party presidential primary election, said the return of PDP to power in 2023 would be a daybreak for Nigeria.

The two aspirants, who withdrew from the race were Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze. They announced their withdrawals hours after Alhaji Hayatu-deen Mohammed announced his withdrawal from the race.

While Anakwenze announced his withdrawal while addressing the delegates, Tambuwal, despite the vociferousness of his supporters when he addressed the delegates, later came to the podium to announce his decision to quit the race. The governor said he had toured round the country and has consulted with party stakeholders and supporters, and has decided to withdraw from the race in order not to create tension in the polity. He called on his supporters to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The whole venue erupted in wild jubilation after the announcement. The aspirants had in their brief addresses to delegates, reiterated their determination to take PDP to victory in the main election, if given the mandate. Atiku called on party members who felt frustrated or marginalised in the various party primaries and congresses not to leave the party, assuring that their grievances would be addressed. “It is a matter of time,” he told them.

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, said the challenge before PDP is how party share expectations of Nigeria. Anyim reminded them that Nigerians expected PDP to return to power in 2023 to provide security, rebuild economy and rebuild the country.

“The process has started,” and called for the delegates’ support. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said the convention would determine where Nigeria goes, while his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike promised to support whoever that wins the primary.

Ayu in his speech, said the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states will be the beginning and low-hanging fruits for reclaiming the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayu stated that the electoral triumphs of PDP in Ekiti and Osun would sustain the party’s momentum and boost the morale of members. He noted that the party’s successes in the February Abuja Area Council election, and bye-elections held since the present National Working Committee (NWC) came to office, were referendum to the misrule of the APC.

“And the reason was obvious. Nigeria is both the poverty capital of the world. Also, Nigeria is the their most terrorised country. “The economy has collapsed. Government now prints or borrows to pay salaries. Unemployment is about 35 per cent. Government not shares sovereignty with terrorists. Bandits now regulate domestic travel, be it by road, rail and air,”

Ayu stated. Mark told the PDP delegates that the 2023 election is not a contest between the PDP and other political parties, but “a moment of historic decision of all Nigerians to right the wrongs of the misrule by the APC.

“For Nigerians, it is a struggle for survival. But thank God Nigerians have found solace and faith in the PDP as the vehicle to redeem the situation and give them a hope to live again. “No wonder, our logo the umbrella, is a veritable shade and shield for Nigerians and Nigeria as an entity.”

Chairman of the accreditation sub-committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed told number of delegates was 771 while only 767 presented themselves for accredited. Voting began by 9pm with delegates from Abia and Adamawa States, but the delegates were told that cellphone will not be at the voting venue. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was again absent at the convention.

On May 17, Chairman, venue and protocol subcommittee of the PDP special delegates’ national convention, Governor Samuel Ortom, visited Jonathan at his Abuja residence. Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary to Governor Ortom, said the meeting was held “in a bid to strengthen the PDP family ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

