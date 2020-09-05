News

Nigerians suffering under APC’s failed govt, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed deep worry over the continued sufferings Nigerians are passing through under what he called “the failed All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The governor particularly expressed concern over the complete collapse of the security architecture and Federal Government’s infrastructure across the country especially in Benue state. Ortom spoke in Katsina- Ala and Ukum local government areas during the inauguration of multi-million projects initiated by his administration. He said: “It took me three hours from Makurdi to Katsina- Ala and this is a federal road. We cannot continue to suffer like this, Nigerians are suffering under the failed government of APC.

“The security architecture of this country has failed completely, nothing is going on. If they said they fighting corruption when they go out there they arrest people who have stolen chicken and those who have stolen billions of naira are allowed to go scotfree, that’s not how to fight corruption.”

