Nigerians tired of APC lacklustre govt –Olafeso

Olorogun (Dr.) Eddy Olafeso, a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the South-West Zone, in this interview speaks about recent developments in the party and some national issues

 

The party is currently facing an internal crisis. How do you see this and efforts to resolve it, especially the recent meeting the UK?

The unity of the PDP is vital for victory at 2023 polls, hence the efforts to reconcile all members and leaders are commendable, irrespective of whether such meeting is held in Nigeria, Turkey or the UK. There are no crises but issues within the party which are being addressed.

My concern sometimes is that you journalists use the word crisis, but it is not, rather it is part of the political process where some individuals in the party feel that their interests are not adequately served. I can assure you that the party has an internal mechanism for addressing this and we are making progress in that direction.

Nigerians are tired of APC’s lackluster leadership and we must do everything possible within the law to return PDP to power at the national level in 2023. Look at the level of lawlessness in the country; look at our education sector which has been grounded in the last six months, and nobody is ready to raise a finger.

At the crux of the matter is the emergence of Chairman and presidential candidate from the North?

I align with the party constitution in resolving issues associated with the emergence of both presidential candidate and chairman from the same zone. There are historical precedents to this and it will be resolved accordingly. I have no doubt in my mind that we will come out better and stronger.

 

It has been said that your presidential candidate’s failure to reach out to his co-contestants at the primaries was  responsible for this?

He has been reaching out to all the contestants and the long and short of it all is that the issues have been resolved and we are today moving ahead as a united party. At least you have seen the photographs and reports from the peace meetings. We are moving ahead, undaunted.

Your party has just regained another state in the South-West…

We are excited over PDP’s victory in Osun State and it speaks to the resilience of the Osun people over these 12 years of misgovernment. The emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke is a breath of fresh air.

The next thing is his swearing in so that he can hit the ground running to actualize his campaign promises to the good people of Osun State. Sen. Adeleke’s victory as I said in my congratulatory message earlier is a successful ending to an age-long hard working and tortuous journey, resilience and absolute commitment of the PDP candidate to do away with ineffective governance in Osun State. Adeleke’s victory is an act of God to rectify the stolen mandate of 2018.

The election was a free and fair one and I praise the people of Osun who defended their votes this time around. They were resolute. They have had enough of ineffective governance and did all they could to do away with it. They deserve all the praise. This victory will serve as a precursor to a takeover of the South -West zone and Nigeria by our dear Party.

The people are tired of the APC and how it has plunged the nation into abject poverty, insecurity and a dwindling economy. Their knees must be removed from our neck so that we would not only be able to breathe but live again. The people of Osun have entered into a good deal. They have made a good bargain by siding with Ademola Adeleke and the PDP.

They should expect an uplift in their standard of living. They know Ademola Adeleke, he has been with them for a long. They know he will fulfill his promises to  them. It is left for us to take a few lessons from the Osun election and go to elections as a united front.

We have no doubt in our minds that Nigerians will replicate this at national level in February next year. Nigerians are really ready for a change and they will not be disappointed.

What is your view about the claim that the PDP has two governorship candidates in Ogun State?

We held a primary in Ogun State where INEC was represented and Ladi Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives emerged. We have since formed a formidable team and are working hard for his election. Anyone who has a contrary view has the right to go to court, but we are sure we followed due process in that regard and we entertain no fear about the outcome.

What is your assessment of the APC government, using various indices of good governance?

They have failed on all fronts. Whether you talk about rule of law, responsiveness, effectiveness, accountability and all that, it is failure. Security has almost collapsed entirely. For several months, Nigerians are attacked repeatedly by bandits, terrorists and all that and there is no response. Over 600 barrels of liters of oil is stolen each day, robbing the nation of vital revenue to finance development projects, yet nothing is done about it.

We are finding it extremely difficult to meet our OPEC quota, at a period when other oil bearing nations are enjoying the boom occasioned by the Russian- Ukraine war. Inflation has risen to 20 per cent, just as the unemployment rate is about 50 per cent.

Our industries are almost grounded entirely. The few which are managing to get by spend a humongous amount of money to power their factories. The nation is producing a mere 4000 megawatts of energy, to serve a population of about 200 million. It is shameful. How can a nation breakthrough under these circumstances?

 

