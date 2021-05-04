Nigerians to benefit from FG’s pact with Microsoft –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that five million Nigerians will benefit from a digital upskilling programme as the Federal Government partners with Microsoft in the next three years.

This was disclosed in a dual announcement by both parties yesterday, following discussions between Nigeria’s Vice President and Microsoft President, Brad Smith, earlier in the year, according to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande. Apart from this, locations in each of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria will also enjoy active Internet connection and cloud services, courtesy of this digital transformation plan, Osinbajo said.

The vice president asserted that the partnership was to accelerate the nation’s advancement towards digital economy as espoused in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). He identified connectivity and skilling as well as digital transformation as the two pillars of core partnership with the global IT firm.

“We plan to connect under- served communities in each of the six geo-political zones with access to Internet and cloud services.

This project is a critical component of our objective of expanding broadband connectivity, which is by itself, a major pillar of our Economic Sustainability Plan in response to Covid -19. “Working with Microsoft, we intend to upskill five million Nigerians through this increased Internet access over the next three years in various digital skills, which will increase both employability and entrepreneurship.

“The multiplier effect will bring opportunities in rural and urban areas to many young people and will help us deal with unemployment problems made worse by the pandemic,” he said.

Osinbajo added that the government would deploy Microsoft technology tools to plug holes in the public sector as well as confront white-collar criminality efficiently working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). President of Microsoft Corporation,

in his comments, said; “We are embarking on a series of broad-based, really multifaceted investments to better serve Nigeria in three areas of Internet connectivity, digital skilling and digital transformation.

We will be providing digital skills to five million Nigerians over the next three years, and along the way, creating 27,000 new jobs during the same period

