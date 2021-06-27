Nigerians to Buhari: Convoke summit on security, restructuring

•Ebri: Security is everybody’s business

•Present system not working –ECWA President

•Community policing way to go –James Bassey

More Nigerians have joined the league of those calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a national summit on security with a view to finding a lasting solution to the pervading insecurity in the land.

Former Governor of Cross River State, Chief Clement Ebiri, President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev (Dr.) Stephen Baba Panya and founder Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Pastor James Bassey, in separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, said the current situation in the country calls for concerted effort by all and sundry to steer the country away from the precipice.

Ebiri, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the current spate of insecurity was beyond what the Federal Government can handle alone. He said: “I believe the President should call for a dialogue to discuss the issue of restructuring. Such should be attended by the presidency, governors and leadership of the legislature.

The proposed dialogue would consider all the issues challenging the nation and areas which need constitutional amendment before a subsequent bill for amendment of the constitution can be sent to the National Assembly for action.”

Speaking in the same vein, Rev (Dr.) Paya said total restructuring is the way to go.

He said: “I believe that the solution depends on the Federal Government because all the security agencies that are to provide protection to the people are neither under the control of the state governors nor the local government chairmen, who are among the three tiers of government.”

