News

‘Nigerians to collectively rise to tackle insecurity challenges’

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Despite the challenges of insecurity, poverty and instability confronting the country, a former Special Adviser in Lagos State, Paul Kalejaye, has called on Nigerians to rise up irrespective of religion, tribe and political party inclinations, to tackle the problems. “In spite of these challenges, we can all rise, irrespective of our party inclination, religion or tribe, to collectively eliminate the challenges,” he said.

Kalejaye, a former lecturer at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu and a Special Adviser to for mer Governors Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Rural Development, expressed concern that Nigeria lacked visionary leaders that were capable of liberating the country and its people from the shackles of oppression and servitude.

Kalejaiye spoke in Lagos during a virtual media conference that was moderated by the Dean, School of Transport of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Samuel Odewunmi, ahead of the public presentation of his new book, entitled; “Undeterred: The Pendulum Swings On.” The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, would be delivering a keynote address at the public presentation of the 12-chapter book today. Kalejaiye, who said he was inspired to write the book to document events of his life from birth, his growing up years in various police barracks being a son of a police officer, teaching career, as well as political career to the present, when he clocked 61 years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo Health commissioner dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro has died from COVID-19 complications. This comes two days after Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu tested positive for coronavirus. Akeredolu disclosed his COVID-19 status on his Facebook page saying he is already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for any asymptomatic […]
News

My role in alleged trafficking case –Suspect

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A suspected accomplice in a case of alleged trafficking of a newborn has explained the role he allegedly played in the case involving a widow and the prime suspect. In a confessional statement he was said to have made to detectives investigating the matter, the suspect, one Egwim, was said to have confessed to being […]
News Top Stories

States offer tax reliefs to get World Bank’s largesse

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Onyekachi Eze

  Amidst liquidity crunch that has seen all the 36 states of the federation slash their 2020 budgets by over N3 trillion, the state governments may have to also sacrifice part of their tax revenue as reliefs to businesses and individual taxpayers in the country.   This, however, comes with a reward of $2.5 million […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica