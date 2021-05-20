‘Nigerians to collectively rise to tackle insecurity challenges’

Despite the challenges of insecurity, poverty and instability confronting the country, a former Special Adviser in Lagos State, Paul Kalejaye, has called on Nigerians to rise up irrespective of religion, tribe and political party inclinations, to tackle the problems. “In spite of these challenges, we can all rise, irrespective of our party inclination, religion or tribe, to collectively eliminate the challenges,” he said.

Kalejaye, a former lecturer at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu and a Special Adviser to for mer Governors Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Rural Development, expressed concern that Nigeria lacked visionary leaders that were capable of liberating the country and its people from the shackles of oppression and servitude.

Kalejaiye spoke in Lagos during a virtual media conference that was moderated by the Dean, School of Transport of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Samuel Odewunmi, ahead of the public presentation of his new book, entitled; “Undeterred: The Pendulum Swings On.” The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, would be delivering a keynote address at the public presentation of the 12-chapter book today. Kalejaiye, who said he was inspired to write the book to document events of his life from birth, his growing up years in various police barracks being a son of a police officer, teaching career, as well as political career to the present, when he clocked 61 years.

