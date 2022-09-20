News

Nigerians to grab 30M in firm’s consumer promo

Morning Fresh, Nigeria’s No.1 bestselling dishwashing liquid, a proud member of the PZ family, has kicked off a national consumer promo tagged, the 30 Million Naira Gang promo as part of a series of activities to commemorate 30 years of blazing the trail in the dishwashing liquid category in Nigeria. The promo which will run from now till Wednesday, December 14thwith Live Draws beginning Friday, September 23rd is targeted at rewarding loyal consumers with amazing prizes such as; kitchen makeovers, refrigerators, generators, microwaves, washing machines and to top it all, 30 millionaires will emerge at the end of the promo.

According to Daniel Gyefour, Regional Head of Marketing, Africa, PZ Cussons, the 30 Million Naira Gang Promo is aligned with Morning Fresh new brand positioning of caring for those who careby softening the tough job of cleaning, and offering value adds to its loyal consumers.

“The Brand is one that cares for our “Everyday Sheroes” the well-centered woman who makes strong contributions to society through nurturing happy families. The brand exists to serve the hygiene conscious woman, who prides in keeping her kitchen clean, and ultimately taking good care of her family. Morning Fresh brand is definitely the best companion for caregivers in softening tough jobs and caring for those who care, bringing the home and family together with love,” Gyefour said.

It has been over 3 decades Morning Fresh launched into the branded dishwashing liquid (DWL) segment pivoting consumers from products like sand, ash, bar soap and even detergent powder to a dedicated dish washing product, making dish washing a pleasant experience with astonishing results. The 30 Million Naira Gang Promo is Morning Fresh saying thank you to its loyal consumers for joining the brand on a journey that began 30 years ago and trusting it to deliver on a solution that enhances dishwashing.

On the modalities of Morning Fresh 30th anniversary consumer activation, consumers can participate in the ongoing 30 MillionNaira Gang promo, by submitting any 2 labels of Morning Fresh 1 ltr Original Fresh, Zesty/Lemon or 700ml Antibacterial pack at any of the accredited redemption centers and qualify for the weekly draws. Consumers can follow @MorningFreshng on social media for more details on the promo and the full list of accredited redemption centres. Winners will be required to produce proof of name, valid ID card and the phone number used in participation for authentication.

Morning Fresh from PZ Cussons is Nigeria’s No. 1 dish washing liquid which is known for its superior cleaning attributes with obvious proof. It is officially Nigeria’s kitchen care expert which exists to soften tough jobs.

 

